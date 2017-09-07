Despite both clubs making an unbeaten start to the season, defeat is not an option for either Manchester City or Liverpool when they meet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Salah or Sane? Jesus or Firmino? - Manchester City vs Liverpool combined XI

The two Premier League heavyweights are now almost at full-strength following injuries and transfer speculation surrounding a number of their key players.

But who would make a combined XI between the players available? Goal uses their form so far this season to put together the best possible team...

SIMON MIGNOLET (Liverpool): Despite being left out for the victory over Arsenal, Loris Karius's performance suggested that the Belgium international will have no issues getting back into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI. Ederson has not totally convinced yet at City, and Mignolet has had a decent start to the season, despite others grabbing the headlines at Anfield.

DANILO (Manchester City): Having arrived in England as a figure of ridicule following his time at Real Madrid, the former Porto man has impressed in his short City career thus far, with his attacking intent particularly impressive and befitting of Pep Guardiola's style.

JOEL MATIP (Liverpool): While there are clear deficiencies within the Liverpool defence, the former Schalke centre-back is by far their most reliable performer, particularly with Dejan Lovren continuing to struggle. The failure to land Virgil van Dijk means the Cameroon international will likely lead the Reds backline until January at the very least.

VINCENT KOMPANY (Manchester City): It is easy to forget given his lack of matches in recent years, but there are few finer centre-backs in the Premier League when fit than the City captain. Already they look far more solid with the Belgian at the heart of the defence despite Nicolas Otamendi flattering to deceive alongside him.

BENJAMIN MENDY (Manchester City): Though this team is based on recent form, such was Mendy's impact on his City debut against Bournemouth that it is impossible to argue that he should not get in over Alberto Moreno. He has the potential to become the best in his position the English top flight has to offer.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE (Manchester City): He may have been moved back into a deeper role by Guardiola this season, but the former Chelsea midfielder continues to create endless chances for City as he looks to again finish the season as the top assist-provider.

EMRE CAN (Liverpool): After being called upon to cover for Jordan Henderson for much of last season, the Germany international finally seems to be finding his feet in the Premier League. Having always been a fine passer of the ball, he now seems to have found his goalscoring boots, as underlined by his double against Hoffenheim.

DAVID SILVA (Manchester City): He may have got rid of his hair, but the Spain playmaker has lost none of his talent as he continues to run the City midfield. The new contract he is currently mulling over is a sign that City do not feel he is finished yet.

SADIO MANE (Liverpool): With Philippe Countiho yet to make an appearance for the Reds this season, the Senegal international has further pressed his claim to be Liverpool's most important player, having scored in all three of their Premier League matches thus far.

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool): Much was expected of the former Chelsea winger following his big-money arrival from Roma in the off-season and he has hit the ground running with three key goals already. Indeed, he seems to have struck up a superb understanding with Mane and Roberto Firmino.

ROBERTO FIRMINO (Liverpool): Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero might be more natural goalscorers, but the work Firmino does as a central striker for Jurgen Klopp's side means he pips them to take his place in this side. Having been handed the No.9 shirt this season, he is showing no signs of letting up and allowing Daniel Sturridge to retain his place.

