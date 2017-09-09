Liverpool will be plotting the extension of their unbeaten run against Manchester City in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage when they travel down the M62 this weekend.

Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Man City

The Reds have won three of their four top-flight fixtures against City since the German was appointed manager, with a draw recorded the last time the teams met in March.

That game was a frenetic, mesmerising affair with a 1-1 scoreline the most disbelieving element of it given the high-octane display of both clubs.

It is a tad disappointing that Liverpool and City do battle in the early kick off immediately after an international break as neither manager will have been afforded ideal preparation for what is arguably the most exciting and tactically interesting clash in the division.

LIVERPOOL INJURIES

Philippe Coutinho, who has scored in four of his six league matches against City, made a miraculous recovery from a lower back injury while on international duty with Brazil. The 25-year-old’s push for a transfer to Barcelona was unsuccessful and he took part in full training on Thursday.

“I know what people think, but Phil had the back problem a few weeks ago and couldn’t train so that means he missed around about three weeks," Klopp said.

“Yes, he went to the national team and trained normally, but now we have to prepare for a normal season so we have seven games [before the next international break] and we saw training this morning and thought ‘OK, maybe we should use him immediately’ because he was really good, but that doesn’t make sense.

“We have now to continue with the pre-season, not too long, but in a few sessions we have to give ourselves the time because in the next month we have seven games.

“We always have the same decision to make, ‘does he need training or can he play?’ and all that stuff. Yes, he will now do a little bit more than the other boys but he showed up in a very, very good mood and looks really promising.”

Nathaniel Clyne, meanwhile, will be out for “longer than just a couple of weeks” due to a serious back problem according to Klopp.

The defender hasn’t made an appearance for the Reds since coming on as a substitute in the first pre-season friendly against Tranmere Rovers on July 12.

"It is pretty certain he'll not be available for the majority of the Champions League group matches. If we are fortunate enough to still be in UEFA competition in the New Year he could be added to the squad then,” said Klopp.

"The medical guys are pleased with how he is responding and Nathaniel has shown a really strong attitude, given he is not someone who is used to being out injured.”

Adam Lallana remains sidelined with a thigh complaint.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSIONS

The Reds have no suspension concerns, but Raheem Sterling sits out the test against his former club as he serves a one-match ban.

LIVERPOOL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Liverpool's explosive front three and settled midfield are expected to remain unchanged against City unless there are late setbacks, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should be named in the matchday squad following his deadline day move from Arsenal.

As per Klopp's word, Simon Mignolet will replace Loris Karius in goal after being rested in the 4-0 victory over Arsenal last time out.

The other area the Reds boss can alter is his full-backs. Joe Gomez offers more defensive solidity on the right, but Trent Alexander-Arnold would further his front-foot approach.

On the other flank, Andy Robertson is ready to step up, while Klopp could also opt to revert to James Milner's experience for this blockbuster fixture.

Gomez could operate on the left, too, if required.

MAN CITY TEAM NEWS

Just like their opponents, Pep Guardiola’s side have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season. They are the early pass masters in the league and only Tottenham have attempted more crosses.

It is easy to know what to expect from City: they want to dominate proceedings and possession, but have struggled to assert themselves against Klopp’s Liverpool, who benefit from such a blueprint.

The Reds will look to pressurise their vunerable rearguard, which can be left too exposed and forced into errors.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are primed to exploit the space left by City's expansive full-backs, which should be a particularly interesting element of the game.

Liverpool's threat on the counter is sure to worry Guardiola and of the fastest moves leading to open-play goals scored so far this season, the Merseysiders have scored four out of 20.

In terms of personnel, Vincent Kompany picked up a knock while on Belgium duty and will be assessed ahead of the encounter.

Kyle Walker is available after missing the Bournemouth game due to his sending off against Everton.

lkay Gundogan was the only absentee for the club before the international break, and as mentioned above, Sterling is unavailable due to a one-match suspension.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS



Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have lost just one of their 22 Premier League matches against a team that finished in the top seven of the competition last season.

Sergio Aguero has scored in all five of his Premier League appearances against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, netting once in each game.

Since leaving Manchester City to join Liverpool, James Milner has been involved in three goals in four Premier League games against his former club (two goals, one assist).





TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports in the UK and kick off is at 12:30pm BST.