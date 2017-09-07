Denny Hamlin staged a remarkable comeback at Darlington Raceway Sunday night after missing pit road with 54 laps remaining to win the Southern 500. But his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota may have been a bit too good for NASCAR's requirements.

Denny Hamlin's wins at Darlington encumbered after rear suspension violations

NASCAR announced Wednesday it has issued Hamlin's team a L1-level penalty following Darlington for violating sections 20.14.2 (rear suspension) of the NASCAR rule book.

As a result, Hamlin's Cup Series win was encumbered and crew chief Mike Wheeler has been fined $50,000 and suspended two races — Saturday at Richmond and the first race of the playoffs Sept. 17 at Chicagoland Speedway.

The penalty also comes with the loss of 25 driver points and 25 owner points, NASCAR announced. Joe Gibbs Racing said it will not appeal the penalty, which is the sport's most severe discipline. The official Darlington record will still list Hamlin as the winner but he cannot use the five playoff points that come with a win for the postseason.

Chris Gabehart, the crew chief for JGR’s No. 20 Xfinity Series team, will be Hamlin's crew chief at Richmond.

Hamlin's Xfinity team was also assessed an L1-level penalty for violating the same rule in Saturday's Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington. Hamlin won the race but it will also be encumbered, resulting in a $25,000 fine and two-race suspension for crew chief Eric Phillips.