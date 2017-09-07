Unless the Cavaliers trade the first round pick they acquired for Kyrie Irving for Paul George, they have no chance to beat the Warriors, according to Jeff Van Gundy.

Jeff Van Gundy: '2018 is a wrap,' Warriors will 'win forever'

Even with Kyrie Irving still on their roster, Van Gundy said Tuesday no one was going to challenge the Warriors for the title this past season, and he turned out to be right. The former NBA coach went a step further on Sirius XM NBA Radio, extending the team's dominance into 2018 and even 2019.



▶️ "The @warriors are going to win forever" - Jeff Van Gundy on The Starting Lineup with @FisolaNYDN & @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/y4Y2KAFhQE

— SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 5, 2017



“With the way the Warriors are, unless you’re trading that pick for — give me a name — Paul George, you’re still not better than the Warriors," he said. "The Warriors are gonna win forever… this season is over. We’re gonna play it out, and the Warriors are gonna win. And then the next year it’s gonna be the same thing."

The Warriors will bring back every starter from a season ago in addition to backups Shaun Livington, Andre Iguodala and JaVale McGee. The only player they really lost was Ian Clark and, while he saw several good of minutes during the postseason, the Warriors top eight players are still intact and they are going to be very tough to beat — impossible to defeat, according to Van Gundy.

"The Bulls actually had challengers during their run of greatness — series going to the end, they had to summon everything they had," he said. "The Warriors — this is over. 2018 is a wrap. Let’s start talking about 2019... Who’s beating them four out of seven times? Just wake me up when something changes with their roster, because it’s over."