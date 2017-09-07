Michael Irvin thinks Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is going to run angry in the team's Week 1 matchup with the Giants and he is expecting big things, but New York defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison is having none of it.



Giants DL Damon Harrison says 'cool off' on Michael Irvin's Ezekiel Elliott hype All @Giants fans u will see this Sunday fr @EzekielElliott w @dallascowboys. Get ready ready he will be mad !❤️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/edzENSltql — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) September 6, 2017

Elliott, of course, had his six-game suspension upheld by NFL arbitrator Harold Henderson Tuesday, but was allowed to play in Week 1 due to the timing of the ruling.



Nothing but respect for u boss man but cool off dude...Sunday not here yet. Let his play speak for itself https://t.co/B60QOdsBb3

— Damon Harrison (@BigDame900) September 6, 2017



The Giants held Elliott to 51 yards rushing on 20 carries in his NFL debut last season. He did score a touchdown, but the Cowboys lost that game 20-19. Then in their second matchup, Elliott rushed for 107 yards on 24 carries but tallied no touchdowns and the Cowboys lost again 10-7.

New York had the Cowboys' number with Elliott on the roster last year so it makes sense that Harrison wants Irvin to back off on the hype.

