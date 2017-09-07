We know, we know -- it's tough to sit certain players in Week 1, particularly sleepers you're excited about (Kareem Hunt) or guys you drafted to be every-week starters (Joe Mixon). But we also know that matchups and injuries can change the projections for players on a week-to-week basis, and potential fantasy football busts lurk around every corner.

Week 1 Fantasy Busts: Kareem Hunt, Jeremy Hill among potential 'sits'

We're here to help you avoid those busts by highlighting the week's biggest question marks. Some are obvious (Jeremy Hill); others might surprise you (Dak Prescott).

Follow us at @SN_Fantasy for rankings, DFS info, news, and updates throughout the week.

WEEK 1 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | Defense | Kicker

To see our Week 1 sleeper picks, click here.

Week 1 fantasy football busts: Running backs

Kareem Hunt, Chiefs at Patriots (Tony Fortier-Bensen) Yes, he’s the featured back for the Chiefs, but he’s still a third-round rookie from Toledo playing in his first NFL game on the road against the defending Super Bowl champions. It doesn't help that Chiefs offensive coordinator indicated earlier this week that Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller could be rotated in more than originally expected. Don’t expect too much from Hunt in this one.

Joe Mixon, Bengals vs. Ravens (Vinnie Iyer). Jeremy Hill still is starting over the rookie, and Baltimore's run defense is a tough draw right out of the gates.

Jeremy Hill, Bengals vs. Ravens (Matt Lutovsky). Sure, Hill is starting, but he's been slowed in the preseason by a gimpy ankle and has to share touches with both Mixon and Giovani Bernard. He'll need a short TD to be worth starting.

Full Week 1 RB rankings

WEEK 1 DFS: DK cash lineup | FD GPP | DK GPP | FD cash | Top values | Top stacks | DFS lineup builder

Week 1 fantasy football busts: Quarterbacks

Philip Rivers, Chargers at Broncos (Fortier-Bensen). The Broncos defense has slowed Rivers the past couple years, and things won’t change in this prime-time matchup in Denver.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys at Giants (Iyer). He's had an outstanding offseason and will be productive this year, but facing New York's tricky defense for the third time is suboptimal in Week 1.

Matthew Stafford, Lions vs. Cardinals (Lutovsky). Congrats on the big pay day, but Stafford won't be money in this matchup against Arizona's opportunistic defense. The fact that Ameer Abdullah is actually healthy might lead to fewer attempts for Stafford, too.

Full Week 1 QB rankings

Week 1 fantasy football busts: Wide receivers

Sammy Watkins, Rams vs. Colts (Fortier-Bensen). The Colts may have one of the worst defenses, but that doesn’t mean Jared Goff can get him the ball. Goff and rookie Cooper Kupp seem to have developed a strong rapport with each other, and Watkins is still finding his role on the Rams offense.

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs at Patriots (Iyer). If you have options at WR3, try to sit Hill. He'll likely be the one thing New England tries to take away from KC in the opener.

Davante Adams, Packers vs. Seahawks (Lutovsky). It's tempting to think Adams is actually in a good position this week, as Richard Sherman could be glued to Jordy Nelson, but the Seahawks pass defense is more than just one man. Adams always has upside, but this could be a tough week for him.

Full Week 1 WR rankings

Week 1 fantasy football busts: Tight ends

Eric Ebron, Lions vs. Cardinals (Fortier-Bensen). One of these days, Ebron will break out into the stud fantasy TE everyone believes he will be, but it won’t happen against the Cardinals. Arizona's strong defense will limit Ebron all over the field.

Jack Doyle, Colts (vs. Rams). L.A. still has good personnel to cover the TE, and it's hard to trust any Indy weapon with Scott Tolzien on the road.

Hunter Henry, Chargers at Broncos (Lutovsky). Henry had one good game (83 yards, TD) and one bad game (14 yards) against Denver last year, so it's not as if he can't produce in this matchup. But a healthy Antonio Gates and Keenan Allen will likely cost him a few targets.

Full Week 1 TE rankings

Week 1 fantasy football busts: Defenses

Kansas City Chiefs at Patriots (Fortier-Bensen). The Chiefs top-tier fantasy defense was built on turnovers and big-play touchdowns, and the Patriots simply do not turn the ball over or give up big plays on special teams.

Seattle Seahawks at Packers (Iyer). You probably need to start the Seahawks because you picked them early, but this looks like a sneaky shootout between elite QBs in Lambeau where D scoring will be limited.

Full Week 1 D/ST rankings

New York Giants at Cowboys (Lutovsky). Without Ezekiel Elliott, you could make a case for the Giants here, but with Zeke active, the Giants upside is very limited.