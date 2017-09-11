Our daily fantasy football strategy is to lean heavily on continuity for our Week 1 DraftKings GPP lineup picks, looking for running backs on teams returning a majority of the starting offensive line and a time-tested stacks in the pass game.

Week 1 Daily Fantasy Football Picks: DraftKings tournament lineup, strategy, advice

We’ll also our pick spots to bank on relatively low DraftKings ownership for players who burned people their past few times out. The public may fade players with poor numbers down the stretch and disappointing preseason catch rates, giving us a competitive edge when a primary role is affirmed for cheaper options.

However, there will be plenty of others stacking Seahawks-Packers — and we still want in.

Week 1 Daily Fantasy Football Picks: DraftKings tournament lineup

Lineup for the Sunday-only slate.

QB Russell Wilson, SEA @ GB ($6900): Hopefully Wilson's 10 picks in the past three meetings with Green Bay will throw ownership off the scent of his QB5 price despite seeing a tight spread and SEA-GB getting this week's second-highest Vegas total.

RB DeMarco Murray, TEN vs. OAK ($7400): Jelani Jenkins’ injury leaves Oakland’s thin LB corps projected to start two off-ball backers with five combined career starts. Murray ranked third in touches last season and his entire starting OL returns.

RB Ty Montgomery, GB vs. SEA ($5800): TyMont’s preseason left redraft buyers wanting and may dissuade most of the public in DFS, but Mike McCarthy’s affirmation of his role makes Aaron Rodgers’ primary back a high-upside play.

WR Doug Baldwin, SEA @ GB ($6700): Baldwin keeps rattling off top-10 PPR seasons and still lands as just the 10th-most expensive WR for DraftKings Sunday contests. We'll stack him with Wilson.

WR Martavis Bryant, PIT @ CLE ($6000): WR17 price for Bryant's upside feels like a slight pre-reinstatement discount. Take the Martavis swing against a Browns defense that trailed only the Saints, Raiders and Packers in yards per attempt allowed last year.

WR Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ DET ($5900): Fitzgerald trailed off down the stretch last year, and at this stage of his career that’s understandable. Early-season Fitz still has a ceiling, with three 26-plus-point DK games in his first nine outings of 2016.

TE Delanie Walker, TEN vs. OAK ($4300): As you can probably tell a theme has emerged — hammer the Raiders and Packers’ bottom-two YPA defenses. Much like Murray, Walker should benefit from the Raiders’ weakness at LB.

FLEX Robby Anderson, NYJ @ BUF ($3800): Milly Makers have been won with FLEX receivers that aren't amazing. Anderson is arguably the league's worst No. 1 receiver, but he's the No. 1 receiver on a team projected for nice game script at close to 10-point dogs -- at WR57 price.

DST Bengals vs. Ravens ($3100): Whether it's a rusty, gimpy Joe Flacco or Ryan Mallett starting at QB, Cincinnati is a good matchup that saves us $800 of the D/ST ceiling. Thank you.