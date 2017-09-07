Ander Herrera believes good weather could be crucial if Manchester United are to extend their perfect Premier League record with a win at Stoke City on Saturday.

Herrera wants to avoid wet Saturday in Stoke

A trip to the Potteries is regularly cited as one of the toughest tests in English football, but Premier League leaders United are high on confidence as they seek a fourth successive victory to start the campaign.

Spain international Herrera has his fingers crossed for a positive forecast as United bid to overturn a poor recent record at Stoke, where they have taken just two points in four Premier League visits since 2013.

"The Premier League [season] is very long and every team can beat you," Herrera told MUTV.

"Now we have to face Stoke - and we've had four seasons without winning there. It's been a good way to start [the campaign] but we cannot relax.

"We are ready to face them and, hopefully, the weather is not so bad there because, when it is bad, it is very difficult to play.

"We are ready. No excuses - let's try to win there. We are Manchester United, so we are not scared. Always, against Manchester United, every team or every fan of the opponent are waiting for us. It's a big day for us.

"We have to be equal to their attitude and then we have to show our quality. The first thing is the attitude. The atmosphere is going to be against us, but that is normal."

Victories over West Ham United, Swansea City and Leicester City, without conceding a goal, have given Jose Mourinho's men a two-point lead atop the Premier League table.