



Week 1 Daily Fantasy Football Picks: FanDuel cash game lineup, strategy, advice



Week 1 Daily Fantasy Football Picks: FanDuel cash game lineup, strategy, advice The wait is over, folks. Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season is officially here. For many of us, that means it's time to begin building those DFS rosters. The following is our suggestions at each position for cash games this opening Sunday.

1

Kirk Cousins, QB, WAS vs. PHI ($8,100)



Cousins has become one of the most steadily productive field generals in the league over the past couple of years. Since the start of the 2015 season, the 29-year-old quarterback has started every regular season contest for the Redskins, throwing for better than 280 yards per game with a 68.3 completion percentage and 54-to-23 TD/INT ratio. Week 1 QB rankings and analysis Vegas has this NFC East matchup as pretty much a tossup with an over-under of 48 points. That’s not a huge number, but it is still fairly attractive for DFS purposes. Cousins has averaged 316 yards and more than two touchdowns in five career games against the Eagles. Something similar to those numbers is a reasonable expectation for Sunday afternoon.



2

DeMarco Murray, RB, TEN vs. OAK ($7,600)



As a whole, the Oakland defense struggled against the pass and pass-catching backs, and it looks to be a similar situation this year. DeMarco Murray capitalized on it last year, rushing for 114 yards and a touchdown and catching five passes for 41 yards. For the second straight year, many people believe backup Derrick Henry will eventually cut into Murray's reps, but for this first week, the ball is in Murray's hands.



3

Todd Gurley, RB, LAR vs. IND ($7,300)



Gurley burned many a fantasy owner last season, especially in seasonal formats. He was not much better in daily contests, failing to reach 100 rushing yards while finding the end zone in just five of 16 games. Week 1 RB ranking and analysis However, there is a new, offensive-minded regime running the Rams now, and you can bet it will do everything to get Gurley back to his sensational rookie form of 2015. A showdown with last year’s 30th-ranked defensive unit is a great place to start.



4

Amari Cooper, WR, OAK at TEN ($7,600)



Only three teams in the league surrendered more passing yards per game than the Titans did last season, so it seems more than reasonable to expect quarterback Derek Carr and the Raiders to got to the air quite a bit Sunday. That should translate into plenty of targets for Cooper, who has seen 8.2 per game over his first two NFL campaigns and at least five looks in 27-of-32 career games. This high-volume, high-upside type of pick is ideal not just for cash games but GPP contests, as well.



5

Jamison Crowder, WR, WAS vs. PHI ($6,500)



Cousins will enter the season with several capable options to target in the Washington passing game, but he has built up a rapport with Crowder since the third-year wide receiver entered the league in 2015. Week 1 WR rankings and analysis Now, with former teammates Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson moved on, Crowder is left as the Redskins wide receiver with whom Cousins is most familiar heading into this season. This combo should be quite productive in Week 1, particularly on the high-percentage slot routes that Crowder runs so smoothly.



6

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI at DET ($6,400)



Yes, Fitzgerald just turned 34 years old a few days ago, but the 33-year-old version led the NFL with 107 receptions and the 32-year-old one hauled in 109. In other words, Fitzgerald is going to catch passes. He is simply quarterback Carson Palmer’s go-to guy, and that does not seem likely to change in 2016. Fitz may not be an ideal tourney target most weeks, as his age has certainly decreased his big-play frequency. For cash games, however, the future Hall-of-Famer is almost always in play.



7

Jordan Reed, TE, WAS vs. PHI ($7,100)



The oft-injured Reed has been dealing with a toe injury for most of the summer, but he returned to practice a couple weeks back and even made an appearance in the Redskins third preseason game. Week 1 TE rankings and analysis When on the field, the Pro Bowl tight end is about as reliable as it gets and pretty much Cousins’ most trusted target. Over the past two seasons, Reed has averaged nearly six receptions for 63 yards per game while hauling in an impressive 75.4 percent of his targets and 17 touchdowns over 26 games.



8

Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR vs. IND ($4,500)



Zuerlein should be in line for plenty of kicks against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Week 1 Kicker rankings The Colts will struggle to move the ball with Scott Tolzien as their QB, putting the Jared Goff and the Rams offense in good field position and creating more opportunities to score. And for his price, Zuerlein is a good option.