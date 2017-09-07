



Week 1 NFL picks straight up: Patriots start repeat quest with primetime coronation The road to Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII begins … with a trip to REI for some thermals and gloves and hunting caps. But get back by Thursday night for the season opener, in which the Patriots begin to try to become the first team to repeat as champions since an earlier version of themselves did it in 2003 and '04. Obviously, then, the host for the primetime opener (hosted by the Super Bowl champ every year since 2004, except for the year a scheduling conflict sent the Ravens on the road) has never ended up winning it all. Nor has the winner of the opener … which has been the defending champion 11 out of 13 games. Conclusion: Don’t read too much into Thursday’s result. A more fun pursuit than overreacting to that game? Guessing which teams start on the path this weekend to making the playoffs after missing them last season. At least four have done that every season since the current playoff format began in 1990. IYER: Week 1 NFL picks against the spread Records are from 2016 regular season. All times ET.



Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) at New England Patriots (14-2)



Thursday, 8:30 p.m., NBC This was on course to be the AFC championship game last year until the Chiefs slowed to a crawl against the Steelers at home the week before. Alex Smith is now looking over his shoulder at rookie Pat Mahomes, and it’s not wrong to wonder if Andy Reid will be watching closely how things progress — albeit against a defense that ranked No. 1 last season and likely got stronger. Oh, almost forgot: Tom Brady, a healthy Rob Gronkowski and enough new wideouts to overcome losing Julian Edelman. Patriots, 30-19



Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13) at Houston Texans (9-7)



Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS The Texans will be playing for their hurricane-lashed hometown, an intangible that will put the woeful Jaguars at even more of a disadvantage. Blake Bortles’ full-speed regression is dragging the whole franchise down, and J.J. Watt (returning from back surgery and from being a fundraising hero) and this defense will only accelerate it. Flood-weary Houston fans need the fun that will ensue. Texans, 38-6



Atlanta Falcons (11-5) at Chicago Bears (3-13)



Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox This seems like an opportune time and team for the Falcons to take out the frustrations of hearing "28-3" nonstop all offseason. The entire Bears organization is on the hot seat at this point, with the possible exception of Mitchell Trubisky, who is now the fan favorite by default. The Falcons’ "Chip On My Shoulder Tour" begins with a rout. Falcons, 37-10



Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5) at Cleveland Browns (1-15)



Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox This has a lot to offer for an opener between an AFC title game finalist and the league bottom-dragger. Le’Veon Bell returns to play after no-showing training camp, with judgmental eyes across the NFL looking at him. DeShone Kizer is handed the keys to the Browns on Day 1 of his rookie season. Flying somewhat under the radar: Martavis Bryant returns from his one-year suspension. Be thankful for games involving one-win teams that have this much drama. Steelers, 29-20



Philadelphia Eagles (7-9) at Washington Redskins (8-7-1)



Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox Possibly the beginning of the last season in Washington for Kirk Cousins, for still largely-unfathomable reasons. Leapfrogging Washington out of the NFC East basement would be an accomplishment, but so would beating them, period: The Eagles have lost to them five straight times. If Carson Wentz makes the leap plenty around the team believe he will this year, that streak will end, and so will their time in last place. Eagles, 28-23



Oakland Raiders (12-4) at Tennessee Titans (9-7)



Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS Everybody's sleeper from last season travels east to open against everybody's sleeper for this season. One of the many things the Raiders should feel good about is that, last season, they went on the road for three of their first four, and won all three, including at Tennessee. Marcus Mariota and Derek Carr have both recovered beautifully from gruesome late injuries last year. The deal-breaker: defense. Uh-oh. Titans, 20-17



Arizona Cardinals (7-8-1) at Detroit Lions (9-7)



Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox Some lunatic picked the Lions to beat out the Packers in the NFC North. Beating a typically-scary Cardinals team would get that quest off to a strong start. Calais Campbell’s absence will be felt, and newly-paid Matthew Stafford gets first crack at showing the Cardinals how much. On the other hand, Carson Palmer will test the Lions’ defense to see if it’s playoff-caliber. Lions, 27-26



Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at Cincinnati Bengals (6-9-1)



Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS Joe Flacco’s back is healthy enough to get him onto the field as promised — or at least it’s healthy enough to keep the Ravens from playing Ryan Mallett. Both the Ravens and Bengals have a lot of ground to cover to catch the Steelers, who pulled away from both with room to spare last year. The AFC North is better when all three are wrestling for position. Not quite a must-win already, but close. Ravens, 26-23



New York Jets (5-11) at Buffalo Bills (7-9)



Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS It's the arrival of Sean McDermott with the Bills and possibly the beginning of the end for Todd Bowles with a Jets team in full tank mode. There also was a strong chance that Josh McCown would face Nathan Peterman at quarterback, which ain’t exactly Ken O’Brien vs. Jim Kelly. The Patriots should eliminate both from the divisional race by Thanksgiving. Bills, 13-3



Indianapolis Colts (8-8) at Los Angeles Rams (4-12)



Sunday, 4:05 p.m., CBS This could’ve been a showdown between fairly recent No. 1 picks had the Colts and Andrew Luck not botched … whatever they were trying to do this offseason. So say hello to Scott Tolzien, who the new general manager (Chris Ballard) and holdover head coach (Chuck Pagano) are just fine with, apparently. As of midweek, it wasn’t clear whether Tolzien would see Aaron Donald or not. It’s safe to say the preference is not. Rams, 22-16



Seattle Seahawks (10-5-1) at Green Bay Packers (10-6)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m., Fox NFC championship game preview, anyone? Only if Green Bay’s defensive fixes really, really worked … and worked better than the Seahawks’ defensive fixes. Also, if the Seahawks’ defensive players who gripe about Russell Wilson getting preferential treatment can explain how that jibes with one of his few dependable targets, Jermaine Kearse, getting traded for another defensive player, Sheldon Richardson. Anyway … Seahawks, 24-23



Carolina Panthers (6-10) at San Francisco 49ers (2-14)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m., Fox The Kyle Shanahan-John Lynch era begins in the Bay Area, as does the Tread Water Until We Can Get Kirk Cousins era. And neither of those is as magnetic as the start of the Christian McCaffrey era, near his former college home. If the rookie continues what he started in preseason, and Cam Newton is truly and fully recovered, the Panthers might have more fans on their side by the end. Panthers, 34-17



New York Giants (11-5) at Dallas Cowboys (13-3)



Sunday, 8:30 p.m., NBC The best kind of primetime marquee matchups are the ones where a judge decides whether a star player gets to play or not. (Ezekiel Elliott will play.) Or maybe where an Odell Beckham’s status is in limbo, too. The fallback position: It’s hard to see the Giants beating the Cowboys a fourth straight time. Cowboys, 29-24



New Orleans Saints (7-9) at Minnesota Vikings (8-8)



Monday, 7:10 p.m., ESPN Besides Adrian Peterson vowing revenge in this game, seeing him in the Saints offense blending with Mark Ingram and giving Drew Brees another threat is as good as it gets on opening weekend. It might work, it might not. It might not matter against the Vikings’ defense, but that might not matter because of, well, Sam Bradford. Saints, 31-23