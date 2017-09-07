Australia batsman David Warner hailed his century on day three of the second Test against Bangladesh as his most satisfying due to the patience he showed at the crease.

Warner revels in most patient Australia century

The opener has at times fallen short when going on the offensive, but he scored 123 off 362 balls in sweltering Chittagong conditions as Australia closed on 377-9, with a first-innings lead of 72.

It leaves Australia, who saw victory snatched away on day five of the first Test, in a healthy position, and Warner says it is team glory, not individual accolades, that interest him at this stage.

"I think from a patience point of view, definitely [this was my best effort]," he said.

"I always talk about trying to bat long periods of time in these conditions and by far that's the hottest I've ever played in. It was quite challenging to be out there.

"Coming off yesterday, it was every minute that I was out there. We were out there for 100 overs the day before.

"A lot of credit has to go to the two fast bowlers as well. The amount of work that they've put in, I think they've both bowled 20 overs apiece in this heat.

"It takes someone with some good fitness to bowl through that definitely."

He added: "It is satisfying for myself but at the end of the day we're here to win games.

"You pretty much felt in from ball one with the fields that they set, they didn't really have any attacking men around the bat compared to the last game.

"It allowed me just to rotate the strike and not really have any need to leave your crease all the time.

"I felt the lengths they bowled were easily adaptable for myself. Not easy, but for myself I was able to get into a comfortable position frequently.

"Individual rewards you probably look back and reflect on when you finish. At the moment, it's about doing my best and put numbers on the board for the team.

"Any chance you get to raise the bat for your country is an amazing achievement in itself. It makes it more sweeter when you're winning as well.

"I'll probably sit back in a few years and reflect on what I've achieved. But as I always say, it's about what we're trying to achieve as a team, that's the number one priority."