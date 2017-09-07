Mohun Bagan 1-1 NBP Rainbow AC: Report and three things we learnt

Mohun Bagan’s winning streak in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) comes to an end with a disappointing 1-1 draw against minnows NBP Rainbow AC on Wednesday evening.

The Kolkata giants conceded a cheeky goal in the first half due to some sloppy defending. Rainbow’s Suraj Mahato headed in an easy goal from Sujoy Dutta’s cross. A lazy Kinshuk Debnath failed to keep an eye on Sujay who floated a cross from the left side. The other Bagan defenders were caught napping as an unmarked Suraj headed in an easy goal.

Coach Shankarlal Chakraborty made four changes in the starting from Tollygunge Agragami match. Sarthak Golui got his first start of the season replacing Arijit Bagui on the right side. Bikramjit Singh came in place of suspended Eze Kingsley. Shilton D’Silva and Azharuddin Mullick who had a below par game in the previous match were replaced by Surchandra Singh and Pintu Mahato respectively.

Rainbow coach Tarit Ghosh organised a compact 5-man midfield to block at the centre of the pitch. The tactics worked well for Ghosh as the home team failed to generate any positive chance in the first half.

Chesterpaul Lyngdoh, unfortunately, had a bad day in office which heavily affected Bagan’s game play. Bagan failed to create any opportunities from the flanks.

A desperate Shankarlal brought in two new players Nikhil Kadam and Naro Hori Shrestha in the second half to increase firepower up front. Ansumana Kromah finally equalised with a thunderous strike at the hour mark to bring some relief to the home fans.

Rainbow came to the match with a very positive outlook and kept on pressurising a weak Bagan defence. They did not ‘park the bus’ for even once in the match and kept on generating counter-attacks.

The draw against Rainbow comes as a huge setback for Bagan ahead of the mini derby against Mohammedan Sporting on Sunday.

Here are three things we learned from the match:

Rainbow AC’s positive approach throughout the match

The minnows looked confident from the beginning of the match and concentrated on pressurising the opponent with continues counter-attacks. Their lone striker Bernard kept on troubling Kinshuk Debnath and Bikramjit Singh who had to work really hard to keep the Ivory Coast striker in check. Rainbow could have collected full three points had their attackers been a little more lethal up front. Nonetheless, it was a valiant performance for Tarit Ghosh’s side against giants Mohun Bagan.

Kamo-Kromah cut to size by Rainbow defenders

The foreign duo of Mohun Bagan had been in a lethal form in the first five matches of the tournament sharing 10 goals among themselves. They were the guiding force for Mohun Bagan and the team was heavily dependent on them. The over dependency somewhat harmed the team’s cause today when the strikers were kept in check by the Rainbow AC defenders.

From the very beginning, Kamo and Kromah failed to initiate any proper goal scoring move and were firmly marked. The zonal marking of the strikers exposed the vulnerability of Bagan attack as they failed to produce a single goal in the first half. Although Kromah saved Mohun Bagan’s face today with a goal but he never looked dangerous. Credit must also be given to Rianbow goalkeeper Ankur Das who had a game of his life.

Uphill task for Mohun Bagan ahead of big matches

After today’s results Mohun Bagan are now surely on the back foot. Table toppers and arch rivals East Bengal are yet to lose a point in the tournament. If they win tomorrow’s clash against Patha Chakra they will be 2 points clear at the summit. Mohun Bagan meet Mohammedan Sporting and East Bengal in their last four matches. So the mini-derby against the Black and Whites become a virtual must win game if they want to stop East Bengal from bagging their eighth CFL title on a row.