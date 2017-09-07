The most overpaid and underpaid NFL players in 2017

Jay Cutler made an easy decision a month ago to end his brief retirement and sign with the Dolphins.

After announcing in May he would join Fox Sports, Cutler walked away from a $450,000 broadcasting contract to join the Dolphins on a one-year deal worth $10 million.

Is that too much to pay a 34-year-old quarterback with a proclivity for turnovers? Probably, but Cutler is far from the most overpaid quarterback in the NFL.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signed a five-year contract worth $125 million in June, making him the highest-paid QB in the league before Matthew Stafford surpassed him this week. The Raiders hope he’s worth every penny and if he can lead his team to the Super Bowl before they leave Oakland, it will be hard to argue Carr as one of the NFL’s overpaid players. Baltimore's Joe Flacco also has a rich deal at over $24 million, but he does have that Super Bowl ring to go with it.

Who are the most overpaid players? We’ve identified five guys who are essentially stealing money from their respective teams.

Conversely, there are also five players who enter the 2017 season as relative bargains and are in for huge paydays.

Five Most Overpaid NFL Players

Mike Glennon, QB, Bears: The Bears gave the 6-foot-6 quarterback a three-year, $45 million contract, with $18.5 million guaranteed, in March. Six weeks later, they selected former North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick of the NFL Draft. The Bears will play Glennon $15 million this year and he probably won’t even start half the games.

Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins: Cousins has thrown for over 4,100 yards in each of his two full seasons as a starter and the Redskins rewarded him last year by giving him nearly $20 million with a franchise-tag tender. Unable to reach a long-term deal this year, Cousins will again play under the franchise tag and get $23.9 million. That is more than his previous five years combined — all for a quarterback who is 19-21-1 as an NFL starter and lost his only playoff appearance in 2015.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Dolphins: Suh broke the bank when he signed a six-year, $114 million contract in 2015. After tallying 36 sacks and earning four Pro Bowl berths in five seasons with the Lions, Suh has just 11 sacks over the last two seasons, though he did have a career-high 72 tackles last season. The Dolphins were 8-8 in 2014 and Suh was supposed to be the difference-maker to get them over the hump, but he has not had the impact on Miami’s defense the club had hoped.

Olivier Vernon, DE, Giants: Vernon got a five-year, $85 million contract from the Giants last year. The money was shockingly high for a player who had 11 1/2 sacks in 2013, but followed that up with just 14 total sacks over the next two seasons while starting every game. Vernon had 8 1/2 sacks for the Giants in 2016 and was part of an improved defense, posting a career-best 63 tackles. But he and fellow Giants pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, with his own four-year, $62 million contract, are the two highest-paid 4-3 defensive ends in football.

Tavon Austin, WR, Rams: Since the Rams selected Austin with the eighth overall pick in the 2013 draft, he has 181 catches for 1,642 yards and 23 total touchdowns (12 receiving, 8 rushing, 3 return). Following a 2015 season that saw him catch 52 passes for 473 yards and score 10 touchdowns, the Rams rewarded him by nixing his four-year, $12.75 million contract and giving him a brand new four-year, $42 million deal with $28.5 million guaranteed. The Rams have not had good quarterback play during Austin’s career, but his 1,642 career receiving yards were 200 yards fewer than Julio Jones and Antonio Brown recorded in 2015 alone.

Five Most Underpaid NFL Players

David Johnson, RB, Cardinals: With a base salary this year of $615,000, Johnson is probably the biggest bargain in the NFL. Johnson is in the third year of his rookie contract and the 2015 third-round pick from Northern Iowa is likely looking at a rich contract extension next year. Johnson ran for 1,239 yards last season and his 16 rushing touchdowns ranked second in the league while his 20 total scores were an NFL-high.

Zack Martin, OG, Cowboys: Martin was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons. Now in the fourth year of his rookie contract, Martin will earn $1.64 million this season. Martin is one of the best guards in football and a key piece in the league’s best offensive line. The Cowboys already picked up his fifth-year option, which is worth $9.341 million. That’s a pretty nice bump, but for this season, he’s underpaid.

Brandin Cooks, WR, Patriots: Like Martin, Cooks was a first-round pick in the 2014 draft. After consecutive 1,100-yard seasons, the Saints traded Cooks to the Patriots in March. New England will pay Cooks just $781,599 this year, a bona fide bargain for a productive receiver who gets to play with Tom Brady. The Patriots did pick up the fifth-year option, so Cooks is looking at $8.46 million next year and likely a long-term deal if things go well this season.

Jarvis Landry, WR, Dolphins: Landry has been selected to the Pro Bowl each of the last two years and has quietly become one of the NFL’s top playmakers. Former LSU teammate Odell Beckham Jr., will get $1.84 million this year in the fourth year of his rookie deal. Landry, who was a second-round pick in the 2014 draft that saw Beckham go 12th overall, is due $893,852 this season and does not have a fifth-year option. Assuming he is cleared of domestic violence allegations, Landry should be a prized — and well-paid — free agent next year.

Martellus Bennett, TE, Packers: The only veteran not on a rookie deal on this list, Bennett signed a very cap-friendly deal in March. The Packers gave him a signing bonus of $6.3 million on his three-year deal worth a total of $21 million. But the bonus is spread out over all three seasons, meaning only $2.1 million per year counts against the salary cap. Add that to his 2017 base salary of $900,000 and a roster bonus of $850,000, Bennett is only costing the Packers $3.85 million this year.