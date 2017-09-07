The Packers got within one game of the Super Bowl last season and should again be a championship contender.

2017 NFL season preview: Packers still class of NFC North

The signing of free agents Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks gives Green Bay a dangerous tight ends group to go with Richard Rodgers. The Packers also used their first four draft picks on defensive players and selected three running backs late to add depth behind converted receiver Ty Montgomery.

What places the Packers head and shoulders above everyone else in the division is that they have the best quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, who led the NFL last season with 40 touchdown passes.

MORE PREVIEWS:

NFC East | NFC South | NFC West | 5 Topics to Watch this NFL Season

AFC East | AFC North | AFC South | AFC West

The Vikings, and their stellar defense, will be Green Bay’s main competition in the division. But it’s hard to see Minnesota preventing the Packers from claiming their sixth NFC North title in seven years.

NFC North Preview

Player to watch: Ty Montgomery, RB, Packers — Montgomery began the 2016 season as a wide receiver, but injuries forced him to play running back. He ran for 457 yards and three touchdowns, with a 5.9 yards-per-carry average. He’s been a full-time running back through the offseason and training camp, so it will be interesting to see how well he adapts to being Green Bay’s starter.

Impact rookie: Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings — Cook has had an impressive preseason, especially with free-agent acquisition Latavius Murray missing time with an injury. The Vikings need a strong running back to ease the pressure off quarterback Sam Bradford if they have any chance of overtaking the Packers.

Coach on the hot seat: Jim Caldwell, Lions — The Lions went 9-7 and sneaked into the playoffs last season, but it wasn’t exactly an impressive playoff year. The Lions needed eight come-from-behind victories and change could be in store if they fail to reach the postseason in Caldwell’s fourth season.

Falling: Lions — The Lions are still heavily reliant on Matthew Stafford’s right arm and didn’t do much to upgrade a defense that ranked 18th overall last season.

Rising: Jordan Howard, RB, Bears — Chicago’s pass offense still has plenty of question marks and the Bears might still finish last in the division, but they are not far from being a playoff contender. Howard was a surprise, finishing second in the NFL with 1,313 yards as a rookie. Another 2016 rookie, pass rusher Leonard Floyd, built on his solid first season with an excellent summer.

Circle this game on the schedule: Vikings at Packers, Dec. 23 — The Saturday night game on Christmas weekend could be huge if the Vikings are in a position to challenge the Packers for the division title.

Predicted order of finish:

Green Bay 12-4 (No. 1 seed, Super Bowl champions)

Minnesota 10-6

Detroit 6-10

Chicago 5-11