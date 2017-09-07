The Dolphins-Buccaneers game scheduled for Sunday in Miami has been postponed until Nov. 19, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Dolphins-Buccaneers game moved to November as Hurricane Irma approaches

With Hurricane Irma bearing down on Florida and evacuations beginning in the Florida Keys and the Miami area, the league decided to move the game to what had been a mutual bye for the two teams in Week 11. The NFL had said Tuesday the game would not be played in Miami on Sunday; the other alternative was to keep the game this weekend but play it at a neutral site.

Now Dolphins and Bucs players and officials will be able to attend to their homes and families this weekend, with the tradeoff of playing 16 consecutive weeks beginning Sept. 17.



Dear @NFL @NFLPA the players are not interested in playing 16 straight weeks #PLAYERSAFETY THIS IS CRAZY

— Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) September 6, 2017



The Dolphins will now open their season against the Chargers in Los Angeles in Week 2, while the Bucs will host the Bears.

The approaching storm has also affected numerous college football games involving Florida teams. Central Florida announced Tuesday it will move its home game against Memphis up from Saturday to Friday, while Miami has decided to cancel its game at Arkansas State. Florida International's home opener against Alcorn State has been postponed, with no makeup date set.

Florida and Florida State also have moved their home games against Northern Colorado and Louisiana-Monroe, respectively, up from scheduled Saturday night kickoffs to noon starts.