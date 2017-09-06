The impending clash of Hurricane Irma on Florida's southern coast has caused a Week 1 matchup between the Buccaneers and Dolphins to either be moved to a later date or new location.

Hurricane Irma could move Bucs-Dolphins game to Pennsylvania, report says

Both teams are on bye during Week 11, so there has been talk of moving the game back. But the two teams may have found a neutral site in Pittsburgh or Philadelphia to keep the game this weekend, according to ESPN.com.

The report also stated that a decision to move the game to Week 11 or to a neutral site will likely be decided Wednesday.

Both the Eagles and Steelers are on the road Sunday, which means the game previously scheduled to take place in Miami could relocate to one of their stadiums.

Irma is a potentially catastrophic hurricane with sustained winds of 185 mph. Evacuation orders for the Florida Keys will go into effect on Wednesday and Miami could soon follow.

Storms have forced the Dolphins to change game dates on two other occasions. The Dolphins moved a game against the Titans from Sunday to Saturday in 2004 because of a storm, and Hurricane Wilma forced the team to reschedule a 2005 game against the Chiefs from Sunday to Friday.