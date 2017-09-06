The Twins had no luck getting a hit off of Rays starter Jake Odorizzi Tuesday — until second base got involved.

Watch: Unlucky bounce costs Rays' Jake Odorizzi shot at no-hitter

Odorizzi had thrown 6 1/3 innings of no-hit ball and had faced the minimum batters when Joe Mauer stepped up to the plate. Odorizzi induced the ground ball he wanted as the Rays' defense shifted to the right for the left-handed batter. Too bad second base got in the way.

Odorizzi then struck out Eddie Rosario and was removed for a reliever. He had thrown 90 pitches striking out six batters along the way. The Rays got out of the inning without allowing a run, but they gave up a lucky hit to Mauer in the process.