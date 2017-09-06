Jake Arrieta's MRI reportedly reveals Grade 1 hamstring strain

Cubs ace Jake Arrieta left Monday's 12-0 loss to the Pirates after allowing three runs in just 2 1/3 innings because he felt discomfort in his leg.

Cubs ace Jake Arrieta undergoes MRI on ailing hamstring

Tuesday, Arrieta underwent an MRI to determine the damage in his right hamstring.

As a result of the MRI, Arrieta was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, and will likely miss 7-10 days, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Arrieta said after last night's game that he definitely noticed the injury, but he didn't think it was too serious.

“It’s a foreign feeling. But, yeah, I think it could have been a lot worse," Arrieta said, via CSN Chicago. "No pop or anything like that, so that’s a good sign.”

Arrieta is currently 13-9 with a 3.48 ERA this season. With the Cubs still not a lock to make the postseason, Chicago fans will be hoping the 2015 NL Cy Young award winner can return to the mound quickly.