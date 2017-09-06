Jake Arrieta's MRI reportedly reveals Grade 1 hamstring strain

Cubs ace Jake Arrieta left Monday's 12-0 loss to the Pirates after allowing three runs in just 2 1/3 innings because he felt discomfort in his leg.
Tuesday, Arrieta underwent an MRI to determine the damage in his right hamstring.
As a result of the MRI, Arrieta was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, and will likely miss 7-10 days, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Arrieta said after last night's game that he definitely noticed the injury, but he didn't think it was too serious.
“It’s a foreign feeling. But, yeah, I think it could have been a lot worse," Arrieta said, via CSN Chicago. "No pop or anything like that, so that’s a good sign.”
Arrieta is currently 13-9 with a 3.48 ERA this season. With the Cubs still not a lock to make the postseason, Chicago fans will be hoping the 2015 NL Cy Young award winner can return to the mound quickly.