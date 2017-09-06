2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: Value of the win stands out for Constantine after hard fought victory over Macau

India edged Macau 2-0 away from home to secure their third straight win in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers on Tuesday. Mumbai City FC striker Balwant Singh netted a brace in the second-half to guide India to a much needed win.

2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: Value of the win stands out for Constantine after hard fought win over Macau

The visiting side, who were coming into the game on the back of a 10-match unbeaten streak, was expected to have a cake walk against a much lower-ranked Macau side but the home side managed to frustrate Stephen Constantine's men from the very beginning.

Macau adopted a defensive approach right from the kick-off relying completely on counter-attacks. The first half witnessed India attacking in numbers in host's half but the Macanese defenders were resolute and stood firm on their ground to deny the Indians from finding the back of the net.

The India gaffer brought on striker Balwant Singh in place of Eugeneson Lyngdoh in the second half to increase the firepower upfront while also instructing the team to utilise the wings to create chances in the opponent's penalty box.

The change in tactics proved to be a success as Balwant headed home the opening goal from Narayan Das' cross from the left flank. The full-backs Narayan and Pritam Kotal played a crucial in the second half in generating numerous crosses from the flanks which constantly troubled the Macau defenders.

The second goal was a gift from the Macau goalkeeper and defender. A misunderstanding between one of the central defenders and the goalkeeper allowed the the ball to fall into the feet of Balwant. The former Mohun Bagan man made no mistake as he netted the ball into an empty from the edge of the penalty box.

On getting the full points despite a sloppy performance, coach Stephen Constantine said, "Congratulations on the victory. It was very difficult to break down their defence. It is a very valuable win for us. And we stay on top of Group A with nine points. It was very hard to break them down as they were defending with eight or nine men. So we are happy with the 2-0 victory.''

The British also praised Balwant for his stellar show in the second half. “Balwant scored two goals tonight. He did what he was asked to do. He could have scored four but I will take two," said the gaffer.