Police raid Brazilian Olympic official's home amid Rio corruption probes

Federal police in Brazil on Tuesday raided the home of head of the Brazil’s Olympic committee, according to multiple reports, presumably as part of an investigation into allegations of vote-rigging that landed Rio de Janeiro the 2016 Summer Games.

According to the Independent , Brazilian Olympic Committee president Carlos Arthur Nuzman, who also is a member of the International Olympic Committee, was one of the targets "in a series of raids as police served two arrest warrants, conducted searches and seized evidence following allegations of an international vote-buying scheme."

Rio won the right to host the Games in a 2009 vote, 66-32, over Madrid, but allegations have since surfaced that some members' pro-Rio votes were bought.

A spokesman for the Rio Games declined to comment Tuesday to the Independent, while the IOC confirmed in a statement read by a spokesman that it was trying to contact officials in Brazil about the federal investigation.

The IOC previously announced that it is investigating claims of corruption in how Rio landed the 2016 Games. The French newspaper Le Monde reported in March 2016 that Brazilian businessmen paid out $1.5 million three days before the deciding vote.