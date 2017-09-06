Virginia AD Craig Littlepage retiring after 16 years

Virginia athletic director Craig Littlepage is retiring after 16 years on the job.

The school announced Tuesday that Littlepage will move to a job in the university president's office after a replacement is hired.

Littlepage, 66, has worked at Virginia in some capacity for 35 of the last 41 years, first as an assistant basketball coach and later in a variety of athletic administration roles. When he was named AD on Aug. 21, 2001, he became the first African-American athletic director at an ACC school.

“There is a sense of great pride in the accomplishments of our program since taking over as AD in 2001," Littlepage said in a release. "When I reflect on the great coaches that have come here, the facilities, and talented student-athletes, I can move ahead knowing the athletics program has a great foundation."

While the Cavaliers football program has largely been mediocre during Littlepage's tenure, including losing records eight of the last nine seasons, Virginia has excelled in other sports.

Tony Bennett has revived the basketball program, with five NCAA Tournament appearances the last six years and a pair of 30-win seasons. The school's men's tennis team has won four of the last five NCAA championships, and the Cavaliers' baseball team won the College World Series in 2015 after a runner-up finish the previous year.

Littlepage's announcement comes a week after his top assistant, Jon Oliver, announced he would resign effective Sept. 15. Oliver had overseen much of the department's day-to-day operations in recent years, and filled in for Littlepage when he took a five-month leave beginning last fall to deal with family medical issues.