Brazil prosecutors see Rio government behind Olympic vote buying

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors believe a criminal conspiracy in the Rio de Janeiro state government gave financial support to a vote-buying scheme that helped to bring the 2016 Olympic Games to the country, according to court documents made public on Tuesday.

The documents also included an order by Judge Marcelo Da Costa Bretas to seize the passport of Carlos Arthur Nuzman, head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, and freeze his assets. Federal police raided Nuzman's home on Tuesday and brought him in for questioning.



