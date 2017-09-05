Robbie Ray re-entered the National League Cy Young discussion Monday with a dominant win over the suddenly struggling Dodgers.

D-backs' Robbie Ray sets record Dodgers fans will hate, J.D. Martinez blasts 4 HRs

Ray struck out 14 batters in 7 2/3 shutout innings, leading the Diamondbacks to a 13-0 win. Ray became the first player in MLB history with four 10-strikeout games in a season against the Dodgers.

Not only was Ray dominant on the mound, improving to 12-5 with a 2.80 ERA, he also drove in two runs to join Randy Johnson as the only other player in Diamondbacks history with at least 13 strikeouts and multiple RBIs in a game.

While Ray was spinning a gem on the mound, J.D. Martinez made the Dodgers pay at the plate. Martinez became just the 18th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game en route to six RBIs to give Arizona the offensive protection it needed to earn its 11th straight win.

Reds infielder Scooter Gennett also recorded a four-home run game earlier this season. Just for a reference, there have been fewer four-home run games than perfect games in MLB history.

Inexplicably, the Dodgers have now lost nine of their last 10 games after looking unstoppable midway through August.

Los Angeles still owns the best record in MLB, but they will need to stop the bleeding soon. Several teams, including the Diamondbacks, are in great form right now. The Dodgers will not want to enter the postseason grasping for wins.