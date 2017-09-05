The once nearly unbeatable Dodgers have hit a slump with All-Star shortstop Corey Seager out of the starting lineup with an elbow injury since Aug. 29.

Dodgers' Corey Seager contemplating offseason elbow surgery

The Dodgers have gone 1-7 without Seager, who is battling an ailing right elbow. A MRI revealed swelling and inflammation on Friday and while Seager is expected to return to the lineup this weekend against the Rockies, he could be facing offseason surgery to repair his elbow.

“It’s probably something in the offseason I’ll have to address more,” Seager told reporters Monday of his elbow injury. “I’ll probably get another MRI and see if things got better or worse or different. It’s something that I’m not really trying to think about. Just go out and play.”

Seager, who resumed a throwing program Monday, told reporters the possibility of surgery for the undisclosed injury would be “discussed” after the season.

According to the Orange County Register, Seager may be dealing with a bone spur or bone chips in his elbow. A surgery to repair such as injury would be minor and allow the 23-year-old to be fully healthy when spring training starts next year. For now, he'll focus on his throwing mechanics to avoid pain.

“That’s always been the thing – trying to change it as little as possible because that’s how more things get hurt,” Seager said. “That’ll be the constant battle. I don’t see it being a problem, though.”