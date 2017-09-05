Golf: Thomas says 'no-one' is the best in the world after win

Justin Thomas was not yet ready to proclaim himself among the world's best despite another big win at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Thomas says 'no-one' is the best in the world after win

Thomas captured his fifth win of the season, edging out Jordan Spieth by three strokes at TPC Boston on Monday.

Despite adding to his US PGA Championship victory, the American said he still had work to do to be considered the best.

"It's just such a vague question, I guess, because it's like, are you saying the best in the world at the moment? Are you saying as a whole? I mean, my career stats, I'm not even remotely close to being remotely close to being the best," Thomas said after his round.

"So it's like I can never compare that. Some of my best friends have won way more than I have and won more majors. But I feel confident when I get in these situations like today, or like I did at the PGA, I feel like I can get it done. I feel like I've proven that I can get it done. It's just that no-one is the best in the world."

Thomas and Spieth may be good friends off the course, but they have been rivals on it since junior golf.

Thomas said the two are usually able to get the best out of one another.

"I think we've kind of pushed each other at every level. In college, we did, and amateur golf, we did," Thomas said of Spieth.

"I mean, we're always competing, whether it was, you know, we want to be the top of the Rolex Rankings in junior golf when we're 15 or 16. We want to be the low junior golfer at the U.S. Amateur. We want to make the cut as an amateur in a Tour event. We want to win College Player of the Year and we want to lead our team's scoring average.

"Whatever it is, we're always competing and we always have. It's just now we're at the top level you can get."