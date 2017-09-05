By Rory Carroll

Tennis: Kvitova faces Venus in mouth-watering U.S. Open match-up

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will battle seven-time grand slam title holder Venus Williams in a mouth-watering quarter-final to kick off the night session on center court at the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

Czech Kvitova, seeded 13, is coming off an impressive fourth-round straight-sets win over Spain's world number three Garbine Muguruza, who many had picked to win the tournament.

Ninth seed Williams, who beat Carla Suarez Navarro to reach the last eight, got to the final at this year's Australian Open and Wimbledon and is gunning for her first grand slam title since 2008.

Kvitova, who is 10 years younger than 37-year-old Williams, has the edge in head-to-head meetings, having won four of their five previous meetings.

But the vocal New York crowd will likely throw its support behind the American, who won the tournament in 2000 and 2001.



