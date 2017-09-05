Welcome to the big time, Jake Fromm.

Georgia QB Jacob Eason (knee) to miss Notre Dame game

Georgia sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason won't play Saturday at Notre Dame because of a sprained knee ligament suffered against Appalachian State, coach Kirby Smart said Monday, meaning Fromm, a true freshman, will get the start.

“We expect a full recovery this season,” Smart told reporters of Eason's injury (via the Atlanta Journal Constitution) but couldn't put a timeline on his return. “It’ll be week to week.”

Fromm — who replaced Eason after he sustained the injury on Georgia's third possession on a late hit after he had scrambled out of bounds — will get the start in the 7:30 p.m. ET nationally televised game in South Bend, Ind.

He completed 10 of 15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-10 victory. Georgia's only other scholarship QB, senior Brice Ramsey, replaced Fromm in the fourth quarter and threw two interceptions.

Eason started all but one game last season for Georgia, finishing with 2,430 passing yards and 16 touchdowns with eight interceptions.