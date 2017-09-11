The minimum salary for NFL practice squad players has been rising over the past few years, and it will continue to rise. Increased pay for the players who help their teams prepare for opponents each week but don't get to play in games was negotiated for the current CBA.

NFL practice squads: Minimum salary, rules for 2017

NFL teams in 2017 were able to begin constructing their practice squad rosters Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Here is all you need to know about NFL practice squads in 2017, including the minimum salary for practice squad players and the rules for practice squad construction.

How much money do NFL practice squad players make?

Practice squad players in 2017 can earn a minimum of $7,200 per week during the regular season and postseason, per the current CBA, but there is no cap on the amount practice squad players can receive.

The minimum salary for NFL practice squad players has increased and will continue to increase annually for the duration of the current CBA. The minimum weekly practice squad salaries for each year are below.

2011: $5,700

2012: $5,700

2013: $6,000

2014: $6,300

2015: $6,600

2016: $6,900

2017: $7,200

2018: $7,600

2019: $8,000

2020: $8,400

NFL practice squad rules

For 320 players, getting let go on roster cut-down day is not the end of the road in the NFL, as each team is granted 10 practice squad players in addition to its 53-man roster.

Beginning at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, a full hour after the waiver claim period following roster cuts, teams were able to begin establishing their 10-man practice squads. Per the NFL: "No club, including the player’s prior club, will be permitted to sign a player to a Practice Player Contract until all clubs have received simultaneous notification via the above Personnel Notice that such player’s prior NFL Player Contract has been terminated via the waiver system."

An NFL practice squad typically is made up of rookies and undrafted free agents who the team recently cut. Each team can carry up to four veterans — who can have no more than two accrued NFL seasons (six games on 53-man roster qualifies as an accrued season) — on its practice squad, and a player can't be on a given practice squad for more than three seasons. Practice squad players are not eligible to play in games. Teams can sign players from other teams' practice squads as long as the players are added to the new teams' 53-man rosters (active/inactive).

From the CBA: "If a player on the practice squad of one club (Club A) signs a contract with another club (Club B), (1) the player shall receive three weeks salary at the 53-player minimum even if he is terminated by Club B prior to earning that amount, and (2) Club B is required to count the player on its 53-player roster for three games (a bye week counts as a game) even if he is terminated, traded or assigned via waivers to another club or is signed as a free agent to another club’s 53-player roster or another club’s practice squad prior to that time.

"If the player is terminated from Club B’s 53-player roster and signed to Club B’s practice squad, he shall continue to count on the club’s 53-player roster but shall not count against the 10-player practice squad limit until the three-game requirement has been fulfilled. If a player is terminated prior to the completion of the three-game period and is signed to Club B’s practice squad or is signed or assigned to another club’s 53-player roster or practice squad, any salary that he receives from any NFL club applicable to the three-game period shall be an offset against the three weeks’ salary that he is entitled to receive from Club B. If the promotion occurs with fewer than three games remaining in the club’s regular season, the three-game requirement for roster count shall not carry over into the next season."

The four teams in the NFC South — Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers — are given an exemption in 2017 to carry 11 practice squad players as part of the NFL's new International Player Pathway Program. The division was chosen in a random draw.

2017 NFL practice squads

Arizona Cardinals

WR Carlton Agudosi, G Dorian Johnson, CB Ryan Lewis, DB Harlan Miller, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, RB James Summers, DT Pasoni Tasini, LB Scooby Wright III

Atlanta Falcons

S Marcelis Branch, OT Daniel Brunskill, WR Deante Burton, TE Alex Gray, WR Marvin Hall, DE J’Terius Jones, TE Joshua Perkins, RB Jhurell Pressley, DL Taniela Tupou, DL Joe Vellano

Baltimore Ravens

WR Quincy Adeboyejo, RB Alex Collins, LB Boseko Lokombo, TE Ryan Malleck, FB Ricky Ortiz, CB Reggie Porter, G Maurquice Shakir

Buffalo Bills

DL Marquavius Lewis, OL Jordan Mudge, WR Brandon Reilly, S BT Sanders, CB Marcus Sayles, DE Ian Seau, WR Daikiel Shorts

Carolina Panthers

QB Garrett Gilbert, WR Keyarris Garrett, WR Mose Frazier, OT Blaine Clausell, DE Bryan Cox Jr., DE Zach Moore, DE Efe Obada, DT Eric Crume, S Damian Parms, S Dezmen Southward

Chicago Bears

LB Jonathan Anderson, DL, Rashaad Coward, WR Tanner Gentry, OL Brandon Greene, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, LB Isaiah Irving, OL Dieugot Joseph, OL Cameron Lee, LB John Timu

Cincinnati Bengals

LB Brandon Bell, K Jake Elliott, OT Kent Perkins, DT Josh Tupou, WR Kermit Whitfield, DT DeShawn Williams, HB Jarveon Williams, S Brandon Wilson

Cleveland Browns

OL Travis Averill, LB B.J. Bello, WR Rashard Higgins, DB Darius Hillary, TE J.P. Holtz, LB Deon King, RB Terrence Magee, DB Najee Murray, DB Kai Nacua, DB Channing Stribling

Dallas Cowboys

DT Richard Ash, WR Brian Brown, G Kadeem Edwards, TE Blake Jarwin, WR Lance Lenoir, DT Lewis Neal, S Jameill Showers, G Dan Skipper, G Nate Theaker, CB Marquez White

Denver Broncos

C Dillon Day, LB Jerrol Garcia-Williams, DT Tyrique Jarrett, LB Deiontrez Mount, CB Marcus Rios, WR Hunter Sharp, DB Dymonte Thomas, TE Austin Traylor, T Elijah Wilkinson

Detroit Lions

LB Thurston Armbrister, CB Adairius Barnes, WR Jace Billingsley, WR Dontez Ford, C Leo Koloamatangi, DT Derrick Lott, S Rolan Milligan, T Storm Norton, DE Pat O'Connor, LB Earl Okine, TE Cole Wick

Green Bay Packers

G Kofi Amichia, CB Donatello Brown, QB Joe Callahan, WR Michael Clark, LB Reggie Gilbert, DT Izaah Lunsford, LB Derrick Mathews, G/T Adam Pankey, S Jermaine Whitehead, WR DeAngelo Yancey

Houston Texans

TE Evan Baylis, CB Bryce Jones, WR Riley McCarron, RB Dare Ogunbowale, OLB Gimel President, G David Quessenberry, DE Daniel Ross, G Chad Slade, WR Chris Thompson

Indianapolis Colts

WR Fred Brown, TE Henry Krieger-Coble, G Adam Redmond, ILB Darnell Sankey, OLB Garrett Sickels, QB Phillip Walker, S Andrew Williamson

Jacksonville Jaguars

RB Tim Cook, DE Hunter Dimick, WR Amba Etta-Tawo, OL Avery Gennesy, TE David Grinnage, DB Tracy Howard, OL Chris Reed

Kansas City Chiefs

TE Orson Charles, OL Joseph Cheek, WR Gehrig Dieter, WR Marcus Kemp, G Damien Mama, S Leon McQuay, RB Devine Redding, LB Marcus Rush

Los Angeles Chargers

G Brett Boyko, CB Michael Davis, CB Randall Evans, WR Andre Patton, DE Whitney Richardson, WR Artavis Scott, RB Andre Williams

Los Angeles Rams

DT Omarius Bryant, OL Michael Dunn, OL Jake Eldrenkamp, DB Isaiah Johnson, LB Cassanova McKinzy, WR Paul McRoberts, FB Sam Rogers, LB Carlos Thompson, TE Travis Wilson

Miami Dolphins

QB Brandon Doughty, TE Thomas Duarte, T Sean Hickey, WR Malcolm Lewis, CB Jordan Lucas, DE Cameron Malveaux, WR Drew Morgan, RB Deâ€™Veon Smith

Minnesota Vikings

DT Dylan Bradley, TE Kyle Carter, RB Bronson Hill, WR Cayleb Jones, LB Elijah Lee, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, CB Horace Richardson

New England Patriots

LB Trevor Bates, OL James Ferentz, RB D.J. Foster, DL Geneo Grissom, WR Cody Hollister, DB David Jones, OL Ted Karras, DL Darius Kilgo, DB Damarius Travis

New Orleans Saints

LB Adam Bighill, WR Travin Dural, OL John Fullington, TE Garrett Griffin, DE Alex Jenkins, CB Arthur Maulet, WR Max McCaffrey, NT David Parry, G Kristjan Sokol, C Cameron Tom, OL Landon Turner

New York Giants

OL Adam Bisnowaty, WR Marquis Bundy, CB Donte Deayon, LB Curtis Grant, OL Jon Halapio, S Ryan Murphy, CB Tim Scott, DE Jordan Williams

New York Jets

LB Frank Beltre, LB Freddie Bishop, G Ben Braden, CB Xavier Coleman, G Geoff Gray, RB Marcus Murphy, WR JoJo Natson, DL Deon Simon, DB Terrell Sinkfield, DL Lawrence Thomas

Oakland Raiders

CB Breon Borders, DE Fadol Brown, TE Pharaoh Brown, LB Shilique Calhoun, WR Keon Hatcher, RB Elijah Hood, G Jordan Simmons, C James Stone, DE Max Valles, WR Isaac Whitney

Philadelphia Eagles

OL Josh Andrews, TE Billy Brown, LB Nathan Gerry, T Dillon Gordon, DT Justin Hamilton, RB Byron Marshall, CB C.J. Smith, QB Nate Sudfeld, WR Bryce Treggs, WR Greg Ward

Pittsburgh Steelers

C Kyle Friend, LB Matt Galambos, S Jacob Hagen, DE Lavon Hooks, LB Farrington Huguenin, TE Jake McGee, CB Dashaun Phillips, RB Fitzgerald Toussaint, WR Justin Thomas, WR Marcus Tucker

San Francisco 49ers

WR DeAndre Carter, OL JP Flynn, TE Cole Hikutini, CB Asa Jackson, RB Jeremy McNichols, QB Nick Mullens, DL Noble Nwachukwu, WR DeAndre Smelter, OL Darrell Williams Jr.

Seattle Seahawks

QB Trevone Boykin, LB Austin Calitro, RB Mike Davis, WR Cyril Grayson, C Joey Hunt, OT Jarron Jones, WR David Moore, DT Garrison Smith, TE Tyrone Swoopes, CB Mike Tyson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DE Sterling Bailey, LB Riley Bullough, RB Russell Hansbrough, FB Austin Johnson, S Isaiah Johnson, OL Mike Liedtke, T Marquis Lucas, WR Freddie Martino, CB Jonathan Moxey, LB Eric Nzeocha, WR Bobo Wilson

Tennessee Titans

TE Jerome Cunningham, DB Kenneth Durden, QB Tyler Ferguson, WR Darius Jennings, S Denzel Johnson, OT Tyler Marz, OT Steven Moore, RB Khalfani Muhammad, WR Zach Pascal, NT Antwaun Woods

Washington Redskins

WR Dres Anderson, DL Brandon Banks, WR Robert Davis, OL Anthony Fabiano, TE Manasseh Garner, WR Maurice Harris, G Kyle Kalis, LB Pete Robertson, S Fish Smithson, QB Alek Torgersen