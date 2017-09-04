Sami Khedira has bought 1200 tickets for Germany's World Cup qualifier against Norway and given them to disadvantaged children.

Khedira buys 1200 Germany tickets for disadvantaged children

The Juventus midfielder missed the 2-1 win over the Czech Republic due to injury but is expected to be involved in Monday's fixture in his home town of Stuttgart, where he won the Bundesliga title in 2007.

Khedira, who held a charity match in the area two years ago, has purchased the tickets and distributed them through 15 charitable foundations to children who are socially vulnerable or battling cancer.

"We wanted to do something good for the region two years after the charity game, and the national team match on Monday in Stuttgart offers the ideal setting," he said via the German Football Association's official website.

"With the organisational support of my family, we are enabling young people to attend the game who would not be able to otherwise."