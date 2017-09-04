Saying Saints running back Adrian Peterson is excited to take on his former team, the Vikings, in Week 1 may be a bit of an understatement.

Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson wanted out in 2015, wants to 'stick it to them' in Week 1

“Of course I want to stick it to them," Peterson told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "I want to stick it to everyone we play. But going back to Minnesota, playing the Vikings? Yeah, I want to stick it to them.”

Peterson had some great and rough moments in 10 seasons with the Vikings, ranging from a season in which he finished 9 yards short of the single-season rushing record, to one in which he missed 15 games while dealing with claims of child abuse in 2015.

He maintains that he is not a child-abuser and that it was a simply a difference in opinion of how to discipline his 4-year-old son. When the Vikings did not stand up for him and then Minnesota's governor said what he did was "a public embarrassment" to the team and state, Peterson said he knew he wanted out of Minneapolis.

“I voiced my opinion back then,” he said. “The decision to want a change of scenery was due to what transpired two years ago.”

It took him another year and another injury for him to get out of Minnesota, and he is now with the Saints, who take on the Vikings on Monday. While "All-Day" is expected to have a complementary role with the Saints this season rather than be the team's featured back, New Orleans right tackle Zach Strief expects big things from Peterson.

“What do I expect from Adrian on Monday night?” Strief asked. “I expect him to be very ready to go for Minnesota. Very, very ready to go.”