Bangladesh recovered well to end the opening day of the second Test against Australia on 253-6, minimising the impact of Nathan Lyon's third five-for in as many matches.

Bangladesh limit Lyon damage on day one in Chittagong

Lyon (5-77) took five wickets in the first innings of the fourth Test against India in March, and accounted for six in the second innings of the series-opening defeat to the Tigers.

Bangladesh were reduced to 85-4 on Monday as their opening four batsmen were trapped lbw by Lyon - the first time such a run of dismissals has occurred in Test cricket.

But the tourists failed to build on that promising start in Chittagong, with Mushfiqur Rahim (62 not out) and Sabbir Rahman (66) combining for a sixth-wicket stand of 105 to keep the hosts well in contention.

Sabbir fell to Lyon late on, but Nasir Hossain stepped up to steer Bangladesh to the close of play, contributing 19 to surpass a career milestone of 1,000 Test runs.

Australia arrived in Chittagong needing a win to avoid falling victim to what would be just a fourth Test victory for Bangladesh, and Lyon set about dismantling the top order after the home side elected to bat.

Tamim Iqbal (9), Imrul Kayes (4), Soumya Sarkar (33) and Mominul Haque (31) were all gone in identical circumstances by the end of the 34th over, before Shakib Al Hasan (24) was caught behind off Ashton Agar (1-46).

The Mushfiqur-Sabbir partnership steadied the ship for Bangladesh, who stopped the rot until wicketkeeper Matthew Wade - a contentious inclusion in the Australia squad - reacted quickly to stump Sabbir, with the off-balance batsman a fraction of a millimetre outside his crease.

That brought up the five for Lyon, who moves above Jason Gillespie into seventh on Australia's all-time wicket-taker list, but Bangladesh will take heart from their recovery.