NEW YORK (Reuters) - Czech Petra Kvitova added another chapter to her comeback story by stunning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza in straight sets to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals, while Maria Sharapova's return to the big stage ended in defeat to Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.

Highlights of U.S. Open seventh day

Kvitova, whose progress has been slow but steady since a horrifying knife attack on her left hand in December, showed similar fighting spirit that won her the Birmingham title this year as she dismissed the third seed 7-6(3) 6-3 in one hour and 45 minutes.

The twice Wimbledon champion, playing in only her eighth tournament since her career-threatening injury, set up a last eight clash with Venus Williams after the American dumped out Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro 6-3 3-6 6-1.

Venus has reached grand slam finals at the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year and Kvitova said she would have a tough task ahead.

"It will be a great match for me to step on Ashe again probably and play there. I mean, we always had tough battles. I will try my best. I mean, she has a big serve, big server of course," she said.

Wildcard Sharapova, who played in her first major since a 15-month doping ban, said there were a lot of positives in her defeat by Sevastova. "Just competing, you know, being in that competitive environment. That's what I missed," she said.

Sharapova's power play was nullified by the 16th seed's control and delicate touch, and she eventually ground out a 5-7 6-4 6-2 win in two hours and 16 minutes.

Sevastova meets the unseeded Sloane Stephens after the American reached the quarter-finals for the first time in her career with a 6-3 3-6 6-1 win over Julia Goerges of Germany.

Sam Querrey, the last American standing in the men's singles, powered past Germany's Mischa Zverev 6-2 6-2 6-1 in one hour and 15 minutes, the shortest completed men's singles match of the tournament so far.

Next up for Querrey, the first American man to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals since 2011, is South Africa's 28th seed Kevin Anderson, who outlasted Italian Paolo Lorenzi 6-4 6-4 6-7(4) 6-4.

Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov was knocked out by Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6(2) 7-6(4) 7-6(3) and the Spaniard was joined in the last eight by Argentine Diego Schwartzman who downed 16th seed Lucas Pouille of France 7-6(3) 7-5 2-6 6-2.



Highlights from day seven of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Sunday (times GMT):



0015 ANDERSON MARCHES INTO QUARTER-FINALS

- South Africa's Kevin Anderson, the men's 28th seed, beat Italian Paolo Lorenzi 6-4 6-4 6-7(4) 6-4.

- Anderson faces either Germany's Mischa Zverev or American Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals.



2320 VENUS KEEPS HOME SLAM HOPES ALIVE

- Venus Williams advances to the quarter-finals with a 6-3 3-6 6-1 win over Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro.

- The ninth seed will play either Czech Petra Kvitova or reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza next.



2245 SCHWARTZMAN ENDS POUILLE'S RUN AT U.S. OPEN

- Argentine Diego Schwartzman knocked out men's 16th seed Lucas Pouille of France 7-6(3) 7-5 2-6 6-2 to reach the last eight.

- The unseeded Schwartzman, who beat fifth seed Marin Cilic in the third round, meets 12th seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in the semi-finals.



2055 STEPHENS THROUGH AFTER DOWNING GOERGES

- Unseeded American Sloane Stephens reached the quarter-finals for the first time after beating women's 30th seed Julia Goerges of Germany 6-3 3-6 6-1.



1745 CARRENO BUSTA BEATS SHAPOVALOV

- Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta won a hard-fought match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov, beating the 18-year-old 7-6(2) 7-6(4) 7-6(3) to reach the quarter-finals.

- The 12th seed has reached the last eight of the U.S. Open for the first time and will face either Argentine Diego Schwartzman or Frenchman Lucas Pouille.

- Carreno Busta also reached the quarter-finals of the French Open this year.



1525 PLAY BEGINS AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

- Spain's 12th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta kicks off the action against 18-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round at the Arthur Ashe stadium, followed by Russian Maria Sharapova's match against Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.

- Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain takes on two-time grand-slam winner Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic on the main showcourt later on Sunday.

- American Sloane Stephens will play 30th-seed Julia Goerges of Germany at the Louis Armstrong stadium.

- Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, who knocked out fifth seed Marin Cilic in the third round, faces 16th-seeded Frenchman Lucas Pouille.



