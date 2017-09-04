Justin Thomas has already enjoyed a breakout season, and things could get even better after this week's Dell Technologies Championship.

Dell Technologies Championship: Justin Thomas finally had 'total control' of his game

Thomas finds himself tied for the lead with Marc Leishman through three rounds after posting a bogey-free 8-under 63 Sunday. Putts were falling all day for Thomas, who is trying to win his fifth tournament of the season.

"I'm extremely pleased. It was a great day," Thomas said after his round. "I just felt I had total control of my game. I drove it beautifully. I hit my irons really well and my short game was good if I needed it.

"But it's crazy to think I did that and parred all the par 5s. Played them even par. That's a little bit of a bummer; if I could somehow have a downside to the day. But like I said, I'm obviously extremely pleased and put myself in great position to win the tournament."

It's hard to believe Thomas had been playing so well lately without his best form, but he certainly seemed more excited about his ball-striking after Sunday's round than he had been the previous two days.

"I didn't have it (the first two rounds). I just have kind of gotten it around," Thomas said. "I've just stayed patient. I felt I wasn't far off but I just, I don't know, I wasn't hitting it — wasn't hitting the shots. I was seeing the putts. I wasn't really making anything or wasn't making as much as I felt like I should have.

"I don't know, I didn't really have a great warm up session or anything this morning. I got out there and think I probably got back into more of me golf where I'm feeling it and trying to hit my numbers and trying to hit my shots, as opposed to golf swing. That's something Coach Seawell always said, golf coach at Alabama, "Play golf, not golf swing." I think that's what I did today."

After battling through rain and soft conditions Sunday, Thomas is looking forward to Monday's much sunnier forecast. He believes he's in great position to pick up another win.



"I'm excited. I obviously have a lot better chance going into tomorrow than I did the start of today," Thomas said. "That's what I'm most pleased about; the fact that I've gained ground on the leaders. It's going to be fun. I think the conditions look a lot better tomorrow. So it being sunny, soft greens, you have to make a lot of birdies.

"Hopefully I'm able to kind of keep the momentum from today and just continue to make a lot."