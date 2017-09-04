Sri Lanka's woes worsened following yet another defeat in the fifth one-day international against a Virat Kohli-inspired India as the tourists completed a series whitewash.

Kohli-inspired India condemn Sri Lanka to another whitewash

Having achieved a 3-0 clean sweep in the Test meetings, India made it 5-0 in the ODIs with a dominant six-wicket win at the Premadasa Stadium, where captain Kohli chalked up his 30th ODI hundred in 186 innings.

That knock placed him joint second on the all-time list with Ricky Ponting, who reached the tally in 365 innings.

Kohli's 110 not out ensured the hosts' 238 all out – their highest score of the series – was knocked off by the 47th over.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had earlier claimed a maiden five-for to undo the hard work of Lahiru Thirimanne (67) and Angelo Mathews (55), who forged Sri Lanka's first century stand of the rubber.

An abysmal collapse saw the final seven wickets tumble for the addition of just 53 runs.

Thirimanne and Mathews aside, only skipper Upul Tharanga made a contribution of note with the bat, his brisk 48 off 34 balls – featuring nine fours – setting an example that the majority of his team-mates failed to follow.

The tourists' response did not start well, with Rohit Sharma (16) and Ajinkya Rahane (5) dismissed inside eight overs.

But Kohli took the innings by the scruff off the neck and punished some particularly ordinary bowling, as a chastened Milinda Siriwardana went for 14 off one of his overs.

Manish Pandey (36) and Kedar Jadhav (63) were the only other wickets to fall as the home side failed to halt India's inevitable march to victory, with MS Dhoni the other not out batsman as Kohli fittingly scored the winning run with a single down to long-off.

Sri Lanka's only hope of salvaging any pride from India's visit hinges on the solo Twenty20 clash on Wednesday.