World Cup 2018: United States still close to Russia but can't afford another leak

HARRISON, N.J. — Of all the things Bruce Arena said Friday night during a seven-minute press conference after his United States national team lost a World Cup qualifier to Costa Rica, his most implausible statement also was the one that was objectively true:

“We’re still in position to qualify for the World Cup.”

Wait, that can’t be right, can it? It certainly doesn’t feel that way following the Costa Rica game, in which every dreadful and marginal call CONCACAF can conjure seemed to go against the U.S.

To make matters worse, both of the American central defenders made significant gaffes that created opportunities for Ticos forward Marco Urena to score, in which both times once-reliable goalkeeper Tim Howard failed to intercede against Urena’s shots. The U.S. fell 2-0 at Red Bull Arena.

Even after all of that, CONCACAF’s qualifying standings go like this: Mexico has 17 points and has clinched its berth in Russia 2018; Costa Rica has 14 and would have to quit fielding a team to not make it; the United States and Honduras are tied with eight — one ahead of Panama — except they’re not really tied because the Americans have an enormous advantage in goal differential.

So the Americans’ situation only is desperate in that they must travel Tuesday to Honduras and confront the team that is their closest competition.

“We have no choice, man. The World Cup is on the line,” forward Jozy Altidore said. “If we want to go to the World Cup, we’ve got to figure it out.”

There are many who’ve expressed the belief that qualifying for the World Cup through the region that encompasses Central America, North America and the Caribbean is not a challenge — even though longtime regional power Mexico nearly missed only four short years ago and had to be rescued on the final day by a late goal from American right back Graham Zusi in a game that had no consequence for the U.S.

The Americans have done it every four years since 1989, with the exception of the 1994 cycle when the tournament was in the United States and they qualified automatically as host. This is the most trouble they’ve had, though, in the modern era of U.S. soccer; they hold only eight points through seven games of the 10-game final round, by far their least since the run of seven consecutive Cups began with an appearance at Italia 90. Only seven countries have longer current streaks.

“Costa Rica and Mexico are going. Us and Panama and Honduras play a few games, and at the end one will go to the World Cup, one will go to the playoff and one will be out,” captain Michael Bradley said. “There’s always been parity in CONCACAF. I don’t subscribe to the notion that this is new.”

Winning at Honduras will not be easy for the Americans, even though their most recent meeting resulted in a 6-0 victory last March. They’ve won there before, including a decision in 2009 that clinched their berth in South Africa, but they’ve also not won there, including in 2013.

“We’re going to have to have a short memory,” right back Graham Zusi said. “We weren’t good tonight. We know that. But we can’t dwell on it. This is a team that’s always showed a tough mentality. When the cards are down, that’s when we’re probably best.”

The Americans will be without forward Jozy Altidore, who’ll serve a one-game suspension after picking up a dubious yellow card in the Costa Rica game. They’ll need to be sounder tactically, not yielding the center of the field as easily as they did when the Ticos counterattacked Friday, and sharper and more insightful in moving the ball through the attack.

They might need to consider a goalkeeping change. Arena allowed that Howard did not effectively cut down the shooting angle on the first Costa Rica goal, and he wasn’t much better against a direct charge from Urena following Cameron’s blunder in the second half.

If the Americans thought before that a draw in Honduras might be enough, presuming they were able to win against Costa Rica, that presumption is no longer available.

“The objective is by the end of November to be qualified for the World Cup. Hopefully we can get it done in October,” Howard said. “We’ll forget about it, have a few beers … get on that plane and focus. We’re all professionals. We’re big boys. We’ll figure it out.”