Zidane 'not proud' of Materazzi headbutt

Zinedine Zidane has opened up about the headbutt on Marco Materazzi that saw his career as a footballer end in disgrace, admitting: "I did not feel proud".
The former France playmaker was famously sent off in the 2006 World Cup final after he launched himself at Italy defender Materazzi, leaving his team-mates to play out a 1-1 draw before the Azzurri eventually prevailed on penalties.
After watching footage of the incident during an interview with French broadcaster Telefoot, Zidane admitted that he regretted his final act as a player.
"I did not feel proud," Zidane said.
"I am not proud of this gesture - for all these young people, all these coaches, all those volunteers who make football a different thing.
"But it is part of my career, my life. It is one of those things that - although they are not pleasant - we must accept, that we must digest."