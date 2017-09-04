James Harden is the latest athlete to give back to the city of Houston.

Rockets' James Harden donates $1million to Hurricane Harvey relief

The Rockets star has made a $1million donation to Hurricane Harvey relief following the devastation the storm scattered across Texas.

"This is home for me," Harden told reporters.

"I wanted to say thank you to J.J. Watt; what he's doing for the city, that's not going unnoticed.

"I just want to donate and give back to the community as much as I can. So I'm gonna donate $1million to the city, to areas that need it and to people that need it, to make the city stronger and put smiles on people's faces."

Harden also reassured fans he has every intention of spending the rest of his career in Houston, after signing a four-year contract extension with the Rockets earlier this year.

Responding on Twitter to a message from a fan that read: "Never ever ever ever ever leave Houston @JHarden13," the 28-year-old wrote: "Promise I won't. #Rocket4Life."

The flood relief fund set up by Watt was nearing $18million on Sunday as the Houston Texans defensive end shared a photo of the goods that were to be donated later that day.

The city of Houston has received various donations from players and executives around the NFL, NBA and MLB ranging from $27,000 to $10million.