Lauri Markkanen gave the Bulls a scare when he suffered an ankle injury during Finland’s Eurobasket game against Slovenia on Saturday

Bulls' Lauri Markkanen injures ankle during EuroBasket game

The Bulls rolled the dice on the young Finnish big man this offseason, as Markkanen, 20, was selected by the Timberwolves with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft before being included in a trade to Chicago for Jimmy Butler.

Markkanen had to be helped off the court after hurting his ankle while attempting a game-tying shot as the finals seconds of Saturday's Eurobasket game ticked off the clock.



Fortunately, Vincent Goodwill of CSNChicago.com reported that Markkanen's injury doesn't appear to be serious, and he will likely play during Sunday's EuroBasket game when Finland plays Poland.

The 7-foot Arizona product played in every game for the Wildcats during his lone season at the school, averaging 30.8 minutes, 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while also hitting an impressive 42.3 percent of his three-point attempts.