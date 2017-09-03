T.J. Ward is swapping snow for sunshine.

Buccaneers sign T.J. Ward after release from Broncos, report says

The veteran safety is expected to sign with the Buccaneers following his release from the Broncos on Saturday, NFL Network first reported Sunday.

According to ESPN, Ward will join Tampa Bay on a one-year contract worth $5 million. He was entering the fourth year of his $22.5 million contract and had been scheduled to make $4.5 million with Denver in 2017 prior to being cut.

Ward, 30, was selected out of Oregon by the Browns in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. After spending the first four season of his career in Cleveland, he signed with Denver in March 2014.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Ward tallied 181 tackles, five sacks, five forced fumbles and three interceptions in his three years with the Broncos.