LaVar Ball doesn't care what NCAA thinks of LaMelo Ball's signature shoe

LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, isn't concerned about a signature shoe costing his youngest son, 16-year-old LaMelo Ball, his NCAA eligibility.

"He's going to have a shoe," LaVar said Saturday during his son's 16th birthday party, via ESPN. "NCAA ain't going to tell me s---. Because they're not my boss. That's what they do, but they're not going to be like, 'Oh, LaVar, you can't bring that shoe out until we tell you.' What? Something that I'm doing for my family? That's mine? I'm not under no umbrella."

LaMelo's shoe, the "Melo Ball 1," became available for preorder on Thursday through Big Baller Brand's website for $395. It is the second shoe to be released by the brand, following Lonzo's ZO2 shoes being made available for pre-sales in May for a whopping $495.

Following the announcement of the "MB1" release, the NCAA issued a statement clarifying the rules regarding eligibility and players making money off their own name.

"Generally speaking, a college athlete or prospect paid for use of their athletics reputation or ability risks their future eligibility in that sport," NCAA spokesperson Emily James told ESPN's Darren Rovell. "This includes profiting from the sale of items bearing the young person's name. NCAA rules, however, do allow prospects to promote commercial products prior to enrollment, provided it is not for pay."

LaMelo is currently the No. 7-ranked player in the 2019 draft class, according to ESPN. His oldest brother, Lonzo, was the No. 2 overall pick of Los Angeles in the NBA Draft in June, and the middle Ball brother, LiAngelo is set to play at UCLA this season.