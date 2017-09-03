MLS Review: Schweinsteiger lifts Chicago, Orlando thrashed

Bastian Schweinsteiger lifted Chicago Fire to a much-needed MLS win, while Orlando City were thrashed on Saturday.

Schweinsteiger side-footed in a Matt Polster cutback in the 59th minute to help the Fire to a 1-0 win over Montreal Impact at Stade Saputo.

Deian Boldor had been sent off for Montreal just after half-time, and Chicago made the most of their numerical advantage.

The win saw the Fire end a four-match losing run, and they sit third in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando have also been in bad form and it continued as they were crushed 4-0 by the New England Revolution.

Kei Kamara scored a hat-trick and Teal Bunbury sealed New England's win, as Orlando's winless league run was extended to eight matches.

Jose Aja was sent off in the 80th minute for Orlando, who were trailing 2-0 at the time.

New England are eighth in the Eastern Conference, while Orlando have fallen to 10th.

Elsewhere, a 10-man Dallas held the New York Red Bulls to a 2-2 draw and LA Galaxy ended a 10-match winless league run by beating the Colorado Rapids 3-0.