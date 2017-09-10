Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running back

1 David Johnson, Cardinals @ Lions. Just start him.

2

Le'Veon Bell, Steelers @ Browns. Don't worry about the holdout. Against the Browns, who Bell battered for 201 total yards and a touchdown last year in Cleveland, Le'Veon will be just fine.

3

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys vs. Giants. So, Zeke gets to play in Week 1. Hooray. It's a small victory for those who own Elliott, as he's still on the hook for a six-game suspension (we think), but as long as he's on the field, he's a must-start against any defense.

4

LeSean McCoy, Bills vs. Jets. There are legitimate worries about McCoy and the Bills offense, especially with Tyrod Taylor (concussion) questionable, but he should be leaned on heavily against a depleted Jets defense.

5

Jordan Howard, Bears vs. Falcons. Howard will look to pick up where he left off last year against a Falcons' defense that allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to RBs in 2016.

6 Jay Ajayi, Dolphins vs. Bucs. Given the potentially harsh conditions in which this game could be played, Ajayi will likely see a lot of touches. Against the Bucs, who were bottom 10 against the run last year, that could mean big things.

7

Devonta Freeman, Falcons @ Bears. There's always a worry with Freeman that Tevin Coleman could steal some touches/touchdowns, but against the Bears, who allowed just over 114 rushing yards and just under 25 points per game last year, there's no reason to worry too much.

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: RBs

8

Dalvin Cook, Vikings vs. Saints. You have to love anyone against the Saints, who allowed the third-most FPPG to RBs last year. Cook looked dynamic at times in the preseason, and he certainly figures to play more than Latavius Murray. Goal-line touches could be an issue, but expect a bunch of total yards.

9

Todd Gurley, Rams vs. Colts. Gurley failed to top 85 yards in a game last year, but he could easily best that number in Week 1 against a Colts defense that allowed the sixth-most FPPG to RBs last year. It doesn't hurt that the Rams are actually favorites here, which means Gurley should see a lot of touches.

10

DeMarco Murray, Titans vs. Raiders. The Raiders had trouble stopping backs last year (ninth-most FPPG allowed), so even with Derrick Henry expected to see a bigger role this season, Murray, who averaged over 100 total yards per game in 2016, should be line for a nice day.

11

C.J. Anderson, Broncos vs. Chargers. You don't have to like Anderson's season-long outlook to like him this week. He's by far the most proven, healthiest guy in Denver's backfield, and that should lead to a lot of touches against a Chargers defense that allowed the eighth-most FPPG to RBs last season.

12

Isaiah Crowell, Browns vs. Steelers. Perhaps surprisingly, the Steelers struggled against RBs last year (seventh most FPPG allowed). To be fair, they were still good against the run (only 85.6 yards per game allowed), but they were burned around the goal line and in the receiving game. Crowell should see a lot of touches and do enough as a receiver to keep the Steelers honest.

13

Leonard Fournette, Jaguars @ Texans. It's tough to rank a rookie that hasn't played since Week 1 of the preseason, but Fournette figures to see a heavy volume. His ankle injury is a slight concern, but Fournette will be asked to carry the Jags offense right away.

14

Lamar Miller, Texans vs. Jaguars. Miller has become a "blah" pick in fantasy circles, but he averaged just over 21 touches per game last year. That type of workload still has a lot of value. Even if Miller drops down to the 16-to-18-touch range, he's still going have a solid day against a good-but-not-great Jags defense.

15

Carlos Hyde, 49ers vs. Panthers. Hyde has adapted well to Kyle Shanahan's offense, both as a runner and receiver, so volume alone might make him a great play this week. The Panthers were stingy against backs last year, though it's worth noting they did allow an RB touchdown both times they played the Shanahan-led Falcons. Obviously, last year's Falcons' offense was much better than this year's 49ers' offense profiles to be, but Hyde can still do work.

16

Frank Gore, Colts @ Rams. We have our doubts that Gore can hold up for another season, but he's healthy right now, and there's a good chance he'll get a lot of touches as the Colts try to minimize the risk involved with letting Scott Tolzien throw the ball. The Rams were middle-of-the-road in terms of defending the run last year, and Aaron Donald's holdout figures to hurt their defense as a whole.

17

LeGarrette Blount, Eagles @ Redskins. Blount is another guy who could peak in Week 1. That's probably not what you want to hear if you're a Blount owner, but right now, all that matters is this week. The Redskins couldn't stop the run last year, allowing the fourth-most fourth-most FPPG to RBs last season. It's easy to imagine Blount racking up some yards and punching in a short score or two.

18 Jacquizz Rodgers, Bucs @ Dolphins. 'Quizz might lose more touches than you think to Charles Sims, but the 5-6 bowling ball proved last year he can handle 20-plus carries a game over the course of a short stretch. The Dolphins ranked 29th against the run last season, so Rodgers could do some real damage.

19

Melvin Gordon, Chargers @ Broncos. Yeah, we know -- he was your first-round pick, and, yes, he actually did well in two games against Denver last year, rushing for 205 yards and adding another 44 through the air. But overall, Gordon was fairly mediocre on the ground in 2016, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry, and his lofty fantasy ranking was somewhat dependent on his 10 touchdowns. You'll notice he failed to score against the Broncos last year, and that's a trend we see continuing, thus limiting his upside.

20

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers @ 49ers. It might be foolish to rank McCaffrey ahead of Jonathan Stewart when Stewart is healthy, but against the Niners, it just feels like McCaffrey is primed to pile up yards. San Francisco allowed a league-leading 27.2 FPPG to RBs last year, and it wasn't uncommon for two backs on the same team to go off against them (LeSean McCoy and Mike Gillislee, Mark Ingram and Tim Hightower, Jacquizz Rodgers and Peyton Barber, etc.). So, yes, Stewart is more likely to score, but McCaffrey could see more touches than usual in the second half, which ups his chances at a touchdown.

21

Kareem Hunt, Chiefs @ Patriots. Hunt seems to be everyone's preseason darling, but Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy recently indicated that Kansas City could go with a committee approach at running back, incorporating way more Charcandrick West than Hunt owners would like. The fact that Hunt is a rookie playing in a game where the Chiefs figure to trail was bad enough, but this bit of news drives down his value even more. We're still giving him RB2 respect because of how active he could be as a receiver, but clearly there are some risks here.

22

Ty Montgomery, Packers vs. Seahawks. The Seahawks allowed the fifth-fewest FPPG to RBs last year, but Montgomery managed to put up 86 total yards and a score against them last year. That's all well and good, but we know this is a tough matchup, and Montgomery's role is far from cemented, at least in terms of how many carries he'll get. There's a lot of upside here, but there's also some risk.

23

Rob Kelley, Redskins vs. Eagles. Kelley has solidified himself as Washington's lead back (for now), and that should translate teo 15-plus touches against an Eagles defense that had some problems with him last year (21 carries, 122 yards, TD). Kelley might not have a high ceiling, but he has a fairly high floor in Washington's high-powered offense.

24

Jonathan Stewart, Panthers @ 49ers. Stewart might only see a dozen carries, but against the 49ers, that could easily be enough to pay off as an RB2. It could come down to whether he scores a touchdown, but the odds of that are as good as they're going to be all season for Stewart.

25

Marshawn Lynch, Raiders @ Titans. There's still a lot we don't know about how Lynch will be used by the Raiders. He figures to be the early-down and goal-line back, but does that mean 12 carries? 15? 20? Chances are it's on the lower, and against a Titans defense that allowed the second-fewest FPPG to RBs last year, that could be trouble -- especially since Lynch likely won't help himself through air, which is actually where Tennessee struggled the most against backs.

26

Bilal Powell, Jets @ Bills. Powell's role is somewhat unclear with Matt Forte healthy and still on the team, but at the very least, he should see around 10 touches (like more). He'll almost certainly work as New York's primary third-down back, and given how much the Bills struggled against RBs last year (fifth-most FPPG allowed), Powell has a lot of upside.

27

Mark Ingram, Saints @ Vikings. This feels too low for Ingram, who should still operate as the team's lead back. The fact we're using "should" and not "will" is why he isn't ranked higher, though. Ingram will have to compete with Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara for touches, and against Minnesota's stout defense, that could mean mediocre production.

28

Ameer Abdullah, Lions vs. Cardinals. Last year in Week 1, Abdullah had 17 touches for 120 total yards and a score. Next week, he was injured and lost for the year. A similar volume of touches could be in store for a healthy Abdullah this week, but the matchup is a little tougher, to say the least. In Week 1 last year, he feasted on a Colts defense that allowed the sixth-most FPPG to RBs; this week he'll face a Cardinals team that allowed the third-fewest. Abdullah still has upside, but he's more of a flex.

29

Paul Perkins, Giants @ Cowboys. We wish we had more of an opinion on Perkins, but he might be the most non-descript starting RB in the NFL. He should see aro und 15 touches, but he's never been overly impressive as a runner or a receiver. The Cowboys led the NFL in run defense last year, so that's not good either. It's tough to find a guy this low in the rankings who figures to get as much as Perkins, but there's no real reason to be excited about him either.

30

Thomas Rawls, Seahawks @ Packers. Early in the week it looked like Rawls might sit this game out because of an ankle injury, but after practicing in full on Wednesday, Rawls seems likely to start. However, he's still in danger of splitting touches with Eddie Lacy, and C.J. Prosise will still third-down work. There's a potentially high ceiling here, but the floor is lower than almost all "starting" RBs.

31

Joe Mixon, Bengals vs. Ravens. Mixon is a real wild card, both this week and for the season. His upside and talent are undeniable, but Jeremy Hill is still listed as the Bengals' starter and Giovani Bernard will be mixed into the game plan, as well. In a tough matchup like this, we'll take Mixon's total yardage potential over Hill's slightly better odds at a short TD.

32

Danny Woodhead, Ravens @ Bengals. Woodhead (hamstring) has been practicing since Saturday, so it seems likely he'll be a full-go against the Bengals. He should see a good amount of touches, perhaps mostly as a receiver. That's fine, though, since the Ravens throw to dump-offs. Woodhead likely won't see goal-line carries, but he performed adequately in that role in San Diego, so it's not completely off the table.

33

Latavius Murray, Vikings vs. Saints. Murray might be limited to 10 touches, but as long as a few are around the goal line, he can pay off against the Saints' porous defense.

34

Matt Forte, Jets @ Bills. Forte is another "hedge-your-bets" guy. He's technically the starter and he has a great matchup, but Bilal Powell seems likely to have more touches. However, Forte looked good in his lone preseason performance, so perhaps we're underestimating just how many touches he'll get.

35

Derrick Henry, Titans vs. Raiders. This is a great matchup for Henry, who seems poised to challenge DeMarco Murray for touches. It also makes sense that the Titans would want to keep Derek Carr and the Raiders high-powered offense off the field as much as possible, so perhaps they'll lean heavily on both of their backs, giving Henry more upside than usual.

36

Tevin Coleman, Falcons @ Bears. Coleman and Devonta Freeman can easily both shine in the same game, as they did several times last year. Against the Bears, who allowed 18.6 FPPG to RBs last year, it wouldn't be crazy to see both hit double digits.

37

Terrance West, Ravens vs. Bengals. West is Baltimore's "starter", so he has that going for him, but he tended to struggle in non-favorable matchups last year. Cincinnati qualifies as "non-favorable", so we're not too excited here.

38

Mike Gillislee, Patriots vs. Chiefs. All Patriots backs are risky. Repeat: ALL PATRIOTS BACKS ARE RISKY. But Gillislee is the best runner of the bunch. (We think.) The worry is that Rex Burkhead will steal Gillislee's thunder near the goal line -- or that Bill Belichick's comment about Gillislee "having some ground to make up" means he'll barely play in Week 1 -- but there's plenty of upside here as long as Gillislee is on the field. Let's all hope he's on the field.

39 C.J. Prosise, Seahawks @ Packers.

40 Theo Riddick, Lions vs. Cardinals.

41 James White, Patriots vs. Chiefs.

42 Darren Sproles, Eagles @ Redskins.

43 Jeremy Hill, Bengals vs. Ravens.

44 Rex Burkhead, Patriots vs. Chiefs

45 Charcandrick West, Chiefs @ Patriots.

46 Charles Sims, Bucs vs. Dolphins

47 Eddie Lacy, Seahawks @ Packers.

48 Darren McFadden, Cowboys vs. Giants.

49 Chris Thompson, Redskins vs. Eagles.

50 Adrian Peterson, Saints @ Vikings.

51 Dion Lewis, Patriots vs. Chiefs.

52 Chris Ivory, Jaguars @ Texans.

53 Duke Johnson Jr., Browns vs. Steelers.

54 Shane Vereen, Giants @ Cowboys.

55 Jamaal Williams, Packers vs. Seahawks.

56 Alvin Kamara, Saints @ Vikings.