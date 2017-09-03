Rahm takes early lead at Boston thanks to eagle

(Reuters) - Young Spaniard Jon Rahm made an eagle in a five-under-par 66 and the early second-round lead at the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston on Saturday.

The 22-year-old world number five stood at nine-under 133, two strokes better than Canadian Adam Hadwin and England's Paul Casey. Both shot 65 at TPC Boston.

Phil Mickelson was at six under after a 67 left him at 136. Mickelson moved into contention by posting four birdies and a bogey on the back nine to tie fellow American Grayson Murray. Murray shot a second consecutive 68 highlighted by a hole-in-one at the par-three eighth.

Rahm, after a poor start, got his round going with an eagle at the par-five 18th, his ninth hole, where he holed a 12-foot putt after an excellent second shot.

Buoyed by that, he added five birdies on his inward half.

Top ranked Dustin Johnson, the overnight leader who heads the FedExCup standings after winning the playoff opener, had a late tee time in the second round.

This week's field features the top 100 players in the PGA Tour standings. The top 70 after Monday's final round advance to the penultimate event to be played Sept. 14-17 at Conway Farms in Lake Forest, Illinois.



