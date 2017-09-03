Missouri football running back Damarea Crockett had what looked to be a 75-yard touchdown in Saturday's game against Missouri State. He did everything right, stayed in-bounds, didn't fumble, crossed the goal-line ... except he dived into the endzone.



Missouri football's Damarea Crockett gets TD revoked due to 'excessive celebration' Mizzou just got this TD taken away for excessive celebration and Damarea Crockett got penalized 15 yards. pic.twitter.com/ORdiAyFj7Q

This is apparently a big no-no in the NCAA as this was called "excessive celebration" by the referees. The touchdown was called back, and Mizzou was assessed a 15-yard penalty from the 2-yard line. The Tigers couldn't find the endzone, and had to settle for a field goal instead.

But let's get back to that penalty call. Was that really necessary?

Here's what the rulebook says:



Any delayed, excessive, prolonged or choreographed act by which a player (or players) attempts to focus attention upon himself (or themselves).



Sure, the dive wasn't needed and so that could be determined as attempting to "focus attention upon himself." But come on, was it really that bad? People on Twitter thought the penalty wasn't needed.



Clearly a play that is a direct threat to the sportsmanship and integrity of the game. Good grief. https://t.co/qWl88B23fL

so that's what they're doing now? https://t.co/c5uD3cWyx6

Dumbest rule in CFB. https://t.co/AgyvUFnmVl

Maybe officials should discuss this penalty in the future.