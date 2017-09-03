News

Missouri football's Damarea Crockett gets TD revoked due to 'excessive celebration'

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Missouri football running back Damarea Crockett had what looked to be a 75-yard touchdown in Saturday's game against Missouri State. He did everything right, stayed in-bounds, didn't fumble, crossed the goal-line ... except he dived into the endzone.



This is apparently a big no-no in the NCAA as this was called "excessive celebration" by the referees. The touchdown was called back, and Mizzou was assessed a 15-yard penalty from the 2-yard line. The Tigers couldn't find the endzone, and had to settle for a field goal instead.

But let's get back to that penalty call. Was that really necessary?

Here's what the rulebook says:



Any delayed, excessive, prolonged or choreographed act by which a player (or players) attempts to focus attention upon himself (or themselves).



Sure, the dive wasn't needed and so that could be determined as attempting to "focus attention upon himself." But come on, was it really that bad? People on Twitter thought the penalty wasn't needed.





Maybe officials should discuss this penalty in the future.

