Sporting News
Sporting News /

Ohio State played Thursday against Indiana (and won), but that doesn't mean they are safe from jokes on Saturday.

Clemson band mocks Ohio State football with perfect troll job

During halftime of Clemson's game against Kent. State, the Tigers band decided to have some fun with last year's game vs. the Buckeyes. As you might remember, No. 2 Clemson won 31-0 over No. 3 Ohio State in a fairly surprising beatdown.

That savage beating was then brought back Saturday.



If these two teams meet again this season, expect the Buckeyes to use this as bulletin board material.

