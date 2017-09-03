Steelers trade WR Sammie Coates to Browns for draft pick

The Steelers have traded Sammie Coates to the Browns. Both teams confirmed the deal Saturday.



Cleveland will receive Coates and a seventh-round draft pick in 2019 while the Steelers get a sixth-round pick in 2018 from the Browns.



Coates had 21 catches for 435 yards and two touchdowns in 2016 at at 6-4, 210 pounds he presents matchup problems for many defensive backs. But with the return of Martavis Bryant to the fold in Pittsburgh, Coates became expendable.