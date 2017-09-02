Formula 1: Rain reduces FP3 to 16 minutes in Italy

The third and final practice session ahead of the Italian Grand Prix was limited to just 16 minutes of track time on Saturday, as heavy rain made for difficult driving conditions.

Rain reduces FP3 to 16 minutes in Italy

A downpour at the Monza circuit left significant standing water along stretches of the track and it was not until 44 minutes into the session that race director Charlie Whiting gave the all clear.

When the shortened session did resume, only seven drivers posted timed laps, with Williams' Felipe Massa going quickest in a time of one minute and 40.660 seconds.

The rain is expected to ease in the two hours before qualifying, when Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will look to break Michael Schumacher's record of pole positions, having pulled level on 68 in Belgium last time out.