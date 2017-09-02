Maria Sharapova dismissed questions over her US Open scheduling after reaching the last 16 in New York, saying she would play in a parking lot if required.

I'll play in a parking lot – Sharapova hits back at Wozniacki

The Russian played on Arthur Ashe Stadium for the third consecutive round, overcoming American teenager Sofia Kenin 7-5 6-2 on Friday.

Sharapova is featuring at a grand slam for the first time since the 2016 Australian Open after serving a 15-month doping ban.

Fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki, who lost on Court 17 in the second round, described the decision to put Sharapova on Ashe frequently as "questionable", but the five-time major winner said scheduling was not a concern.

"I don't make the schedule. I'm a pretty big competitor," Sharapova said after her win over Kenin.

"If you put me out in the parking lot of Queens in New York City, I'm happy to play there. That's not what matters to me.

"All that matters to me is I'm in the fourth round. Yeah, I'm not sure where she [Wozniacki] is."

Sharapova was pushed to three sets in each of the opening two rounds, beating Simona Halep and Timea Babos, and she again looked rusty against Kenin.

The 30-year-old felt she improved slightly as her third-round match went on, saying: "I definitely settled in after the second [set].

"Just too many errors in the beginning of the match. Coming into this match and playing two three-setters, [I am] just happy I got it done in two. Give my body a little bit of a break, I guess.

"I felt like I wasn't hitting the ball that well in the beginning, but got better as the match went on."

Sharapova will face Latvian 16th seed Anastasija Sevastova, a quarter-finalist last year, in the fourth round.