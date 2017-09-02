The Seahawks have had a busy Friday.

Seahawks acquire one cornerback, trade another

Not only are head coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider trying to figure out which players will make their initial 53-man roster, they were wheeling and dealing with multiple trades. The first deal was a blockbuster swap that sent wide receiver Jermaine Kearse to the Jets in exchange for Pro Bowl defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson.

The Seahawks were only getting warmed up. They then worked a pair of deals involving cornerbacks.

After sending a seventh-round draft pick to the Patriots in exchange for third-year cornerback Justin Coleman, the Seahawks began finalizing a deal to ship Tramaine Brock to the Vikings. The Seahawks will get a seventh-round pick back from the Vikings in the deal first reported by NFL Media.

Coleman was originally signed by the Vikings as an undrafted rookie from Tennessee in 2015. He was released by the Vikings prior to the 2015 season, but claimed by the Patriots, who released him a day later. The Seahawks then pounced and signed him to their practice squad, only for the Patriots to sign him again less than a week later, adding him to the active roster.

Coleman played in 10 games with the Patriots in 2015 and saw time in 10 games last season, but was not active for any of New England's playoff run to a Super Bowl championship. The 5-11, 190-pound Georgia native has 29 career tackles and eight passes defensed.

The Seahawks waived tight end Steve Donatell to make room on the roster in a move that corresponded with acquiring Coleman.

Brock was released by the 49ers in April following a domestic violence charge. That charge was later dismissed and Brock was signed by the Seahawks on Aug. 16, but spent just two weeks as a member of the Seahawks.

Undrafted out of Belhaven in 2010, the eight-year veteran had six tackles and a sack in two preseason games. He could step into the Vikings secondary as the starting cornerback opposite Xavier Rhodes, as Trae Waynes, who sustained a shoulder injury in August, continues to struggle entering his third season.