Martavis Bryant's path back to playing in the NFL is now complete.

Steelers receiver Bryant cleared for regular season by NFL

Following a conditional reinstatement last month to participate in preseason games, the NFL announced Friday the Pittsburgh Steelers receiver is cleared for regular-season practices and games.

Bryant has been suspended twice for violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy since the Steelers selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

He missed four games in 2015 and had to sit out the entire 2016 season, but is now ready to contribute in 2017.

Bryant, who has 76 career receptions for 1,314 yards and 14 scores, had his year-long ban lifted in April before a conditional reinstatement on August 9.

He had a solid preseason and will be in the lineup when the Steelers open the regular season against the Cleveland Browns on September 10.